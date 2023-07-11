Edmond neighborhood groups and public schools can now apply to get trees under the city's Tree Grants Program.
The eligible groups must be within Edmond city limits to apply for seedlings in 3 or 15-gallon trees for planting in containers.
The trees will planted in areas they manage as well as a new street tree component for residences.
The tree program is possible because of a partnership between the City, residents, and schools that hope to enhance the tree canopy in areas that are not served through the Urban Forestry Departments' programs.
City of Edmond Urban Forester Leigh Martin says, " Trees are a valuable resource within areas where people live and recreate, providing such benefits as improved air quality, cooler temperatures, UV ray protection, energy conservation, health benefits, beautification, and higher property values."
Applications are being accepted while supplies last at www.edmondok/treegrants.
