Edmond city officials are planning to change ambulance service providers.by the end of this year, at the recommendation of a committee that studied 3 proposals and recommended American Medical Response, Ambulance Services Incorporated.
City officials said the AMR ambulances will be co-branded with the city's name. A7 committee member group was tasked with looking into a solution to the problems that have been experienced with ambulance transport. In the process. AMR was unanimously selected as the next service for Edmond.
Edmond began looking for a new ambulance provider after a protracted time with EMSA with EMSA not meeting goals to reach ill and injured Edmond residents.
https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/city-of-edmond-votes-to-put-ambulance-contract-out-for-bid-possibly-replacing-emsa-after/article_bb20e5e4-e476-11ed-82a8-cf1cfa1c24df.html
The city plans to begin negotiating a contract immediately. With the goal of presenting the contract for the council's consideration within 60 days. The transition will be later this year.
It was last spring when Edmond requested bids for ambulance transport service. They received three bids in addition to AMR. The other bids were from Emergency Medical Services Authority and Pafford Medical Services Incorporated has been Edmonds' provider for more than three decades.
AMR had the lowest transport fees for residents and the best membership subscription benefits as well as the lowest annual subsidy cost to the city. Which should allow for a good transition.
Council member Stacy Peterson, who is a retired nurse, served on the selection committee said that she is thrilled with the experience that is coming on board, the fact that we are finally having dedicated ambulances in the city every day, every night. It's amazing for the citizens.
EMSA says the decision by Edmond will not result in any job cuts at EMSA. Resources will be redistributed to best meet the needs of other communities. Oklahoma City's contract renewal for fiscal year 2024 is still in negotiations.
Oklahoma City's EMSA Care program was launched October 1st, 2009. Currently, 148,185 single family households, or 70% of them, are selected to participate in the ambulance service for a monthly fee of $3.65 charged to their utility bill.
