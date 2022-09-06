OKLAHOMA CITY — Emily Busey, a teacher at Edmond Memorial High School has been named the 2022 Oklahoma History Teacher of the Year. This award is presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to K–12 American history education.
Busey, who is in her eleventh year of teaching, was nominated for this honor by the Oklahoma History Center.
Busey currently teaches AP U.S. history, government, and speech and debate. She has experience teaching both middle and high school. She holds a master’s degree in educational administration, curriculum and supervision and a bachelor’s degree in social studies education. Voted Central Middle School Teacher of the Year in 2018–2019, Busey was also a finalist for Edmond Public Schools Teacher of the Year. She continues her education by attending a vigorous program of professional development courses.
She served on the drafting committee for the revisions of the Oklahoma Academic Standards for Social Studies. Busey also mentors teachers entering the field.
“Our students are so fortunate to have Ms. Busey in their classroom and in their lives.,” said Sally Stewart, assistant principal at Edmond Memorial High School. “Ms. Busey shines in the classroom. There has never been a time that I have entered her classroom that there hasn’t been a buzz of excitement in the air.”
In addition to a $1,000 honorarium, Busey will receive a core archive of American history books and Gilder Lehrman educational materials, recognition at a local ceremony in her honor, and becomes one of 53 finalists for the 2022 National History Teacher of the Year Award.
Inaugurated in 2004, the History Teacher of the Year Award highlights the crucial importance of history education by honoring exceptional American history teachers from elementary school through high school. The award honors one K–12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools and U.S. territories.
“Knowledgeable and impassioned teachers bring our country's history to life for students, allowing them to understand engaging with history is about more than a series of facts,” said James G. Basker, president of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. “Teachers are the lifeblood of our students’ education, and these are the best of the best.”
The winner of this year’s National History Teacher of the Year Award will be announced in October.
Past presenters of the award include the Honorable Sandra Day O’Connor, Robin Roberts of “Good Morning America,” First Lady Laura Bush, former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Nominations for the 2023 History Teacher of the Year Awards are now open. Students, parents, colleagues and supervisors may nominate K–12 teachers for the award by visiting gilderlehrman.org/nhtoy. The deadline for 2023 nominations is April 30, 2023.
“As cliche as it sounds, we cannot be afraid to learn from the lessons of our past,” Busey wrote in a recent opinion piece published in The Oklahoman.
A division of the Oklahoma Historical Society, the Oklahoma History Center is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, National Archives and is an accredited member of the American Alliance of Museums. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. For more information about the OHS, visit okhistory.org.
The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is the leading non-profit organization dedicated to K–12 history education while also serving the general public. Its mission is to promote the knowledge and understanding of American history through educational programs and resources.
The institute’s programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, the Council of Independent Colleges and the National Daughters of the American Revolution.
To learn more, visit gilderlehrman.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.