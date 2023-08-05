Edmond Electric Manager of Marketing and PR officer Bill Begley made a public announcement on July 31st to warn residents about fraudulent door to door sales people claiming to be associated with Edmond Electric or approved contractors of the same.
Begley's public statement firmly clarified that Edmond Electric has no affiliations or partnership agreements with any specific solar generation system company, dismissing the claims as false.
Edmond Electric is urging any resident who comes across such deceptive vendors to report the matter by calling 405-216-7660. They have further committed to be readily available to address any related queries that citizens may have.
In an effort to help those interested in or uncertain how to navigate the solar industry Edmond Electric is providing a helpful link on their website.
