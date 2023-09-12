In a 4 to 1 vote The Edmond City Council approved a series of water rate increases to the city's water and wastewater systems on Monday night.
The increases are expected to help cover the cost of the more than $350 million in water system improvements that includes the on-going water plant expansion and waterline improvements. Also included will be $50 million in wastewater system improvements.
The new plan sets a base charge of $16.86 up from $16.05 a rate that was adopted in 2019 following a 2017 study that said they needed to readjust rates.
However, under the new plan the rate will increase to $17.36 in November 2024, $17.88 in November 2025, and $18.42 in November 2026.
The usage charge per 1,000 to 10,000 gallons will also increase annually in the same way, to $8.35 this November, $8.60 November 2024, $8.86 November 2025, and $9.12 in November 2026.
The rates increase as usage rates go to 20,000 gallons reaching a top rate of $13.17 for usage in November 2026. The plan also calls for increases in all non-residential water rates.
