Edmond Pick Up, a business that sold custom truck products like campers and grills, has closed leaving many customers frustrated and losses in the thousands.
Two customers have already filed lawsuits to get their money back. An eviction notice was posted on the door and the owners of the business taped a sign to the door that said it was temporarily closed, listing an email address to contact them for information.
The shop had been a staple in the community for 35 years, but it closed on June 5th with the inventory sitting behind a locked gate.
Customer Cooper Johnson said," I've been calling. I've been leaving voicemails; I've been emailing their email address...they just completely ghosted me."
The closure has caused customers to think nearby businesses were linked, but they are not associated in any way.
