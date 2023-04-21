Earth Day has come around again and this year it falls on Saturday. It is a time for people to recognize and appreciate the planet we inhabit. From Earth-friendly educational workshops to pint night, there will be something for everyone on Earth Day in the Oklahoma City metro area.
What is Earth Day?
Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970 to call attention to environmental issues on the national stage. U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson, who later served as governor of Wisconsin for two terms, originated the idea.
Nelson wanted to use the political energy from the anti-war movement to initiate justice for the environment. In September 1969, Nelson announced his plans for a "national teach-in on the environment," and hired former intern Denis Hayes to coordinate the event. Hayes massed 85 staff members across the country to plan educational activities with grassroots organizations.
On April 22 the following year, an estimated 20 million people from all political backgrounds celebrated the day with rallies and educational events.
Here are a few events planned in Oklahoma this weekend to mark the occasion:
The 7th Annual Earth Day Festival at the Healthy Hippie Café, 18314 SH Highway 49 Medicine Park, OK.
The cafe will kick off on Friday, 4/21 with an opening prayer, Mayor John Branch's Campaign Kick off, and the blowing of the Shofar at 10am. A PiYo class, Meet & Greet the Artist luncheon, and The Copenhagen Angels are all on deck for the first day of the festival.
On Saturday, there will be music all day. They will also have local vendors and artisan booths with crafts, goods, merch and more from 10am-6pm. Gardening, composting, arts & crafts classes will be held in our picnic area. On Sunday the fun continues with a guided nature hike from the cafe to the Aquarium for a tour, then back to the cafe for lunch. Tickets will be available on our event page. To culminate the weekend, they invite everyone to the fire pit as yhey ignite new behaviors and practices to live cleaner and greener. This will be followed by an acoustic OPEN MIC night around the fire at sunset.
Earth Fest at Love's Travel Stops Great Lawn
Celebrate Earth Day in the heart of Oklahoma City. This family friendly event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Love's Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn in Scissortail Park.
Local artisans and vendors will be set up and educational activities will be available on the stage. The Farmers Market will be in full swing near the "Taking Flight: Light as a Feather" sculpture.
Where: 415 S Robinson Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73109
Earth Day Celebration Drop-in at Myriad Botanical Gardens
The Myriad Botanical Gardens will host a family friendly event from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the children's garden. Perfect for ages 4-16 but suitable for anyone, activities will include making wildflower seed-balls and learning about responsible recycling.
Where: 301 W Reno Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Earth Kind Earth Day at Will Rogers Gardens
Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Will Rogers Gardens will celebrate the day through teaching:
• How to create pollinator habitats
• How to select native and drought-tolerant plants
• Natural gardening practices
• Tips on vegetable gardening
Cost: $12 per person, and registration is required.
Where: 3400 NW 36 St., Oklahoma City
Midwest City Earth Day Festival
Enjoy family friendly games and food trucks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Joe B. Barnes Regional Park.
Where: 8700 E Reno Ave., Midwest City
Tinker Air Force Base Earth Day celebration
From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Tinker Exchange, community partners will be set up and free giveaways will be available for tree seedlings, LED light bulbs and more.
Where: 3360 N Avenue, Bldg. 685, Tinker Air Force Base
Earth Day celebration at Skydance Brewing Company
A celebration of Earth Day and the installation of new solar panels will start at 1 p.m. Saturday. Skydance Brewing Company will host with barbecue, burgers, a pint night and live music from the Chebon Tiger Band.
Where: 1 NE Seventh St., Oklahoma City
Earth Day celebration at Lake Thunderbird
Garbage bags and a token of appreciation will be provided for an Earth Day cleanup at Lake Thunderbird. Guests are encouraged to dress comfortably, and bring work gloves and garbage collection tools.
Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The event will last until 1 p.m.
Where: 13101 Alameda Drive, Norman
Paper Shredding & Recycling Day at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital Midwest
If you have old papers you want to get rid of, dispose of them consciously to the environmental services team members who will recycle them from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital. The team will be located at the northwest corner closest to Parklawn Drive and National Avenue. Anyone is welcome, and coffee, juice and donuts will be available.
Where: 2825 Parklawn Drive, Midwest City
A Monarch drinks nectar from a milkweed plant
Annual Earth Day Milkweed Sale
Enjoy milkweed, native and non-native plants and grasses all locally grown and ready to take home from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Paseo Arts District. These sustainable plants help Monarch butterflies.
Where: 721 NW 28 St., Oklahoma City
The Chickasaw Nation is celebrating Earth Day with a recycling event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. They are accepting items like electronic waste, tires, Styrofoam, cardboard, aluminum, tin cans, glass, paper and plastics labeled #1 and #2, according to their website.
The event is open to the public at no charge. The website states limited quantities of TVs and computer monitors will be accepted.
The Choctaw Cultural Center in Durant is planning a “spring cleaning” at its campus on Saturday. They are asking for volunteers to assist.
According to a release, registration for volunteers will begin 12:30 p.m. near the entrance of the cultural center campus. The event will go from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Managing Editor Stacy Martin contributed to this report
