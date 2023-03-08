Oklahoma City, March 8, 2023 -- A news story posted earlier this morning gave a quick morning-after review of results in the already-historic State Question 820, a statewide vote of the people in which legalization of marijuana was soundly rejected.
In the special election, a straight-up yes or no referendum, a diverse coalition of Oklahomans (some of whom had supported a medical marijuana initiative in 2018) soundly rejected legalized pot.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/when-in-doubt-kick-it-out----oklahoma-voters-say-no-to-recreational/article_2dee4cf0-bdb3-11ed-9bcf-13cd65fe76ee.html )
An old soccer adage -- sometimes applied to votes on ballot measures -- is "when in doubt, kick it out." For the Tuesday election, people who agree on many things managed to agree on this much: This is not the time to expand the availability of marijuana.
The result was sharp break from the 2018 vote, in which medical marijuana got a green light.
Many sympathetic to medicinal uses for cannabis products shifted against the measure.
Even though proponents of State Question 820 outspent opponents by as much as 10-1, enough doubt existed to kick out the legalization idea.
To be clear, the verdict was overwhelming -- among those who voted.
Which brings up another topic. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt had the legal authority (within a range of time) to set the special election date.
Instead of placing it on last November's general election ballot, he scheduled it as essentially a stand-alone proposition this year. The process of vetting signatures stretched past the time desired by the State Election Board for preparation of ballots, which at least contributed to Stitt’s timing.
In all, 556,004 voters cast their ballot in Tuesday's S.Q. 820 plebiscite.
In all, 892,758 citizens (in Oklahoma, citizenship is required for voter registration) voted in the June 2018 primary, when State Question 788 was the question.
When leaders of the Yes on 820 campaign said on Tuesday night that further efforts might be made for legalization, they more-than-hinted at a future of continued debate and acrimony.
They obviously hope to regain lost ground, when more voters are on the ground, at polling places and in the pre-election day balloting process. Speaking of pre-election day, the data from the chart accompanying this story clearly documents how significant absentee and early voting has become in the last few years, even in conservative Oklahoma.
Another adage: "Daily Journalism is the first draft of history."
Contrary to the assertion of Henry Ford that "History is Bunk" -- and of those sometimes deemed "Woke" who seem to regard the past as inherently shameful -- history is simply history.
History was made in each of these contentious campaigns.
As always, the meaning of this recent history will be pondered -- or proposed or clarified or distorted -- for some time to come.
The understanding of history is subject to new scrutiny or "reckoning" in every generation.
Let the reckoning begin.
Perhaps this time it can proceed -- as Abraham Lincoln once posited -- "With Malice Toward None, and Charity Toward All."
Note: Pat McGuigan is the author of "The Politics of Direct Democracy: Case Studies in Popular Decision-Making." He is the co-author of two other books, and co-editor of seven books on legal policy issues.
