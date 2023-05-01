You win some, you lose some.
And when you lose, you get back up, the next day, the next month, the next year, and you try again.
That’s what Joe Dorman does.
Dorman plans to try again next year on a piece of legislation he was promoting in his role as chief executive officer of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy.
The bill would have assured that the law would protect older children, by requiring that they be in a seatbelt in vehicles.
Senate Bill 681 would have required children ages 8-16 to be restrained while riding in vehicles.
Dorman said the bill ran into some opposition from rural lawmakers whose constituents often drive pickup trucks.
“We’ve got a lot of lawmakers who feel like it would be a hindrance for kids helping with farming,” Dorman said. “They’re stuck in that mindset.”
“I grew up riding station wagon reading coming books in the back with my dad driving For me this is a very frustrating mindset. We worked with AAA and several insurance companies.”
A second bill was a corporal punishment bill. It would have prevented certain children with disabilities from getting paddled at school. The bill is getting held over an extra year due to disputes over which children with disabilities would be included.
They’ve had some wins too. There is the Handle with Care bill. When a child’s parents have been arrested or had an encounter with law enforcement his or her school is notified so that the child is given extra care at school following the episode, Dorman noted.
OICA recently celebrated its 40th anniversary of advocating for children. Lobbying is a major part of the organization’s role. Dorman is a former legislator, so he understands the ins and outs of seeing a bill through to law.
As for the ups and downs of his job, Dorman wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I love it,” he said. “It’s a very rewarding job. I feel like I’m making a difference.”
