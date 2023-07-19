Oklahoma City officials are reminding residents to take steps to prevent trash truck fires because flammable material can cause trash truck to ignite, making crews dump the entire load, requiring a call to the fire deparmtment.
A few helpful safety tips:
- Soak charcoal bricks in water overnight before putting them in your trash can.
- Do not put pool chemicals in the trash.
- Do not put paint thinner in the trash.
- Do not put batteries in the trash.
It's important to remember not to place anything flammable in your trash can. Pour water on charcoal briquettes before throwing out.
