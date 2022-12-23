Oklahoma City-based Dolese Bros. Co. recently donated one of its mixer trucks to the Granite Volunteer Fire Department. Granite VFD will convert the truck into a 5,000-gallon water supply tanker, doubling the department’s current tanker capacity.
“This larger tanker will help us when we have large fires, and we can also use it to fill smaller truck tankers,” said Richard Hines, Granite Fire Chief.
“Having this larger capacity tank will make a positive impact on the safety of our community.”
Dolese presented the keys to a 2013 Peterbilt truck to Earl Coll and his son. Earl recently retired from Dolese after more than 40 years with the company. The department will retrofit the truck and turn it into a water supply tanker.
“We’re proud to have this opportunity to improve the safety and quality of life through our products, actions and support,” said Dolese’s Vice President of Communications and Community Relations Kermit Frank.
“Through our equipment donations, local fire departments can protect their community’s homes, businesses and residents more efficiently.”
Access to adequate fire equipment is critical to saving lives and property in an emergency. Dolese has historically donated used trucks to fire departments in need across the state.
Note: Dolese Bros. Co. (https://dolese.com/), a longstanding construction materials business, supplies quality foundational building products used to construct and grow communities. Founded in 1902, the company’s commitment to customer service and product quality has helped it grow from its humble beginnings to today’s operation of more than 60 facilities with over 1,000 employees throughout Oklahoma. Dolese delivers on a mission to improve communities through its products, actions and support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.