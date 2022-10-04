Oklahoma City – Dolese Bros. Co. held its 2022 Rock the Block on Saturday, October 1, at its new Support Services Center. “Rock the Block” is a construction industry “Touch-A-Truck” community event that features a variety of construction equipment and trucks for children of all ages to explore while learning more about the construction industry.
The free and family-friendly activity attracted a nice crowd of visitors, along with a variety of construction industry partners displaying vehicles and equipment with which kids could interact – such as concrete pump trucks, loaders, scrapers, backhoes, asphalt laydown machines, cranes and more.
The activity continued the long-standing involvement of Dolese Bros. with Oklahoma City and communities around the state.
For the event held at Dolese Support Services Center (8300 N. Oklahoma Avenue), planners incorporated a “quiet hour,” from 9 - 10 a.m. especially for children with noise sensitivities.
Attendees were encouraged to bring canned/non-perishable food items to donate to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma – and proceeds from the hot dog lunch benefited the United Way of Central Oklahoma. Youngsters were encouraged to discover more about the aggregate world while playing with sandboxes filled with rocks and construction toys.
A display of quality and safety control equipment was exhibited at “Rock the Block” so that event-goers could educate themselves about the equipment and products that build Oklahoma's roads and bridges. Children had the opportunity to scout and learn more about the construction industry while touching, honking and climbing large trucks.
About Dolese: Working from Oklahoma City and other locations, Dolese Bros. Co. -- a longstanding construction materials business -- supplies quality foundational building products used to construct and grow communities. Founded in 1902, a Dolese press release affirmed “the company’s commitment to customer service and product quality has helped it grow from its humble beginnings to today’s operation of more than 60 facilities with over 1,000 employees throughout Oklahoma. Dolese delivers on a mission to improve communities through its products, actions and support.”
