This disaster followed the April 19 tornadoes just south and southeast of Oklahoma City in the Cole, Noble, and Shawnee areas uprooting many trees across those communities.
The April disaster followed widespread wildfires and tornadoes in the months of February and March.
All this while families from the May 2022 tornadoes and flooding in Seminole, Okmulgee, and Muskogee await recovery.
The question becomes, if people do not know about the need for help, how will people care about disaster survivors in need?
Romans 10:14-17 says "How can people call for help, if they have not heard of who can help, and how can they hear if no one tells them. And how is anyone going to tell them, unless someone is sent to do so?" (Wording varies in some translations.)
By making the disaster surviving families needs known, people can now care, and hope and recovery can occur for all those in need.
Please Volunteer, or Help in Other Ways
Our project managers are ready to help your team accomplish recovery across the state. We will provide the materials, a tool trailer, and all the knowledge your team will need.
Volunteers at any skill level are needed for roofing, drywall, flooring, and debris cleanup at locations all across the state. Please volunteer by going here: https://disasterroad.org/volunteer/
To donate, visit here: https://donorbox.org/road-to-recovery-home-again
For information on donating materials, visit here: https://donorbox.org/road-to-materials
For information via "snail mail" -- Recovering Oklahomans After Disaster, 12101 North MacArthur Boulevard, Suite A-112 · Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73162-1800
Your support makes homes home again for families in need all across the state.
Editor's Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting. The group "Recovering Oklahomans After Disaster" regular communicates with Pat; he adapted their most recent email for our website, selecting the photos used here.
