Oklahoma City – This will be the last weekend to visit a Disaster Recovery Center in the area around Shawnee, Oklahoma, in follow-up to the April storms.
The final FEMA and the State of Oklahoma Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Pottawatomie County will close permanently June 29.
The DRC assists survivors affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred April 19-20. The center is located at:
Pottawatomie County
130 N Louisa Ave.
Shawnee, OK 74801
Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and closed on Sundays and Mondays.
Survivors can meet face to face with specialists from FEMA, the Small Business Administration (SBA) and state and local agencies to have their questions about disaster assistance answered. They may also upload any documents needed for their applications at the centers.
You do not have to visit a disaster recovery center to apply for assistance. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.
If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.
FEMA staff remain active in helping Oklahomans recover from disaster. FEMA will continue working with the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security to help survivors and communities in the recovery process.
For the latest information about the disaster, visit fema.gov/disaster/4706. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.
FEMA describes is mission, in promotional material, as “helping people before, during, and after disasters.”
Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).
