The state Department of Human Services announced at a press conference on Monday, March 20th, that approximately 140 individuals will begin receiving home and community-based waiver services and supports following the Legislature's historic $32.5 million appropriation to eliminate the waitlist for DDS waiver services.
Last year, when the appropriations were given to the waitlist, the number of families waiting was around 5,100. According to the Department of Human Services, that number is currently 3,933. The agency has divided the list of those waiting into seven cohorts and estimates that all seven cohorts will be moved off the waiting list by March 2024.
Cohort 1 consisted of 340 applicants and of those, 106 Oklahomans are receiving services, 62 Oklahomans have applications that are still working through the process or are pending the start of services, and 172 who either could not be located, declined services, moved out of state, or chose to continue with other services. Although these numbers provide some information, they lack specificity that could help solve Oklahoma's direct care staff workforce shortage problem.
The workforce shortage of direct caregivers is a primary issue that is leaving families to solve the problem of taking care of their minor or adult children once they leave the waiting list. Clearing or eliminating the waitlist should mean that the person who had been waiting and is now qualified for services is receiving services (the help) that meet the needs of the individual and their family circumstances.
Families who have needed help for 13-15 years are still carrying the weight. Because there is a shortage of agencies, families are left to do all the heavy lifting.
The shortage of caregivers is putting more stress on the family members of those coming off the waiting list to either step in to be paid to do what they already do, care for their family member, or take on the task of finding someone who will be willing to do the work and get paid. Due to the staffing shortage, families are being steered away from experienced agencies, and they are left to navigate the maze of self-directed services and find their own staff with little to no guidance along the way.
When families finally come to the top of the waitlist, the process is confusing and unnecessarily complicated, adding to the burden of caregiving. Specific data on the reasons why those who declined services would be helpful. Those who are waiting for services could be looking for a caregiver. Some of those who declined services may have done so because the process was difficult in finding a caregiver or because they were told to give up their job and take care of their child.
Although I applaud parents for their resiliency and ability to change plans and decide to take care of their loved one, being a parent and a paid caregiver of their minor or adult child means there are no breaks. This may lead to caregiver burnout, a state of physical and emotional exhaustion that can lead to so many negative consequences. Caregiver burnout can occur when caregivers don't get the help or support they need. Caregivers are taking care of our most vulnerable, and they need a break.
We can only eliminate the waitlist in a way the truly provides the help these families have been waiting so long to receive by looking at how to fill the hole we have in Oklahoma when it comes to direct caregivers. At the same time, we must find ways to support parents who have stepped up to fill the hole and keep them from caregiver burnout.
The real question is, given the increasing demand for direct caregivers, can we do this by May 2024?
Ellyn Hefner is a representative in House District 87 and a regular columnist for the City Sentinel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.