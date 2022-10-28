OKLAHOMA CITY — In 2019, the Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation facilitated a partnership with the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, Devon Energy and 18 other local organizations to provide all 33 Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) elementary schools with innovative science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) centers.
Now, Devon and the Ripken Foundation are continuing their partnership with additional gifts for the 33 schools.
Each school received seven Sphero BOLT Coding Robots and a $150 VISA gift card to help restock materials like batteries, playdough, markers and filament for 3D printers for the STEM centers.
“Devon is dedicated to supporting the next generation of STEM leaders,” said Christina Rehkop, Devon’s director of community relations. “These STEM centers weren’t intended to be a one-time gift. As long-term partners, we’re committed to keeping the STEM centers up to date with evolving technology and the materials teachers need to bring the tools to life.”
Mary Mélon-Tully, president and CEO of the Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation, said the organizations’ ongoing investment in OKCPS helps set students up for academic and professional success.
“We’ve already seen the immense difference these STEM centers have made in students’ lives over the past few years, which wouldn’t have been possible without our community partners from 2019,” Mélon-Tully said.
“The new robots will help further students’ understanding of coding principles, sparking new interests. Plus, the gifts cards for materials show our teachers that Devon and the Ripken Foundation want to set them up for success too. We’re incredibly thankful.”
OKCPS Superintendent Sean McDaniel said access to STEM education enables children to follow their dreams and reach their full potential.
“I can’t say thank you enough to Devon and the Ripken Foundation for their commitment to serving the next generation of leaders,” McDaniel said. “We know that giving kids access to STEM provides them with hands-on, real-world experiences and exposes them to possible career paths they may not have known existed.”
For more information, visit ripkenfoundation.org and devonenergy.com.
