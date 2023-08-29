Edmond, Oklahoma -– Residents in the Edmond community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Dental Care of Edmond on Friday, September 8.
Drs. Steffan Sigler, Wendy Mooney, Mary Kirkpatrick and team at Dental Care of Edmond, with the assistance of Dr. Thomas Basey from Dental Care of Norman, will be improving the oral health of the community as part of Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 108 million Americans are living without dental insurance.
“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Sigler.
“This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”
There is increasing evidence that links oral health to overall health and well-being. The signs and symptoms of over 100 medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer may first be detected through traditional oral examinations.
“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” said Dr. Mooney.
“Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”
During Free Dentistry Day, extractions will be provided to patients on Friday, September 8, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 1308 North Kelly Ave in Edmond.
Please call the office in advance to schedule your appointment. For more information, please call 405-216-5299 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.
“It’s very gratifying to see the impact that events like Free Dentistry Day can have on the life of a person. While we’re changing their life, they’re changing ours,” said Dr. Kirkpatrick.
Drs. Steffan Sigler, Wendy Mooney, Mary Kirkpatrick and team say they "are proud to serve the Edmond community, providing first-class general, cosmetic and restorative dentistry and outstanding patient service. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 405-216-5299 or visit http://DentalCareOfEdmond.com/.
