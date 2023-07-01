Oklahoma City -- State Representative Cyndi Munson, an Oklahoma City Democrat, expressed hopes for a bright future as she looked back on the ground-breaking ceremony for a new College of Optometry at Northeastern State University.
In comments sent to The City Sentinel newspaper, Munson (who serves as Minority Caucus leader in the Oklahoma House of Representatives) said:
"It was an honor to attend the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry — the proposed 76,130-square-foot complex will feature state-of-the-art equipment, up-to-date classroom technology, and specialized clinics for low vision, vision therapy, vision rehabilitation, primary care and contact lenses, as well as a surgical suite for Oklahoma optometry’s expanded scope of practice.
"As a member of the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding, I was elated to vote to approve the $15 million investment in NSU. The College of Optometry is one of only 23 doctoral programs in the U.S. Along with educating students, the clinic serves 40,000 patients each year.
"[B]ecause of the financial investment in our state with American Rescue Plan dollars, I can confidently say our collective work will help continue to provide critical medical care to tens of thousands of Oklahomans each year and continue to be a premiere institution for training optometrists. The future is bright for optometry in Oklahoma."
