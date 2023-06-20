Critics argue the school's existence violates a foundational principle – separation of Church and State. However, that phrase is found nowhere in the U.S. Constitution.
Further, Jefferson was not present at the Constitutional Convention, which was guided by the federalist philosophy of James Madison, and influenced by other founders who believed decision-making should be, by and large, left to the States and to the People (meaning voters).
The two Catholic leaders of Oklahoma – Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City and Bishop David Konderla of Tulsa -- stand prepared to see a struggle they expect through to fruition.
Nationally syndicated columnist Jeff Jacoby, based at the Boston Globe, reported this week, “The online academy … hopes to enroll students in grades K-12 beginning in 2024. Catholic teachings will be embedded in the curriculum — in the words of Brett Farley, executive director of the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma, religion is ‘baked into everything we do.’”
Jacoby continued, "[I]n numerous cases over the last two decades, in contexts as varied as adoption agencies and City Hall flagpoles, the Supreme Court has affirmed that the free exercise of religion is a bedrock constitutional value and may not be disfavored by government. In the realm of education, it has established a clear rule: While states cannot require or promote religious education, neither may they exclude religious believers from funding and school-choice programs that are open to everyone else.”
The recent Chair for the Oklahoma Virtual Charter School Board (SVCSB), Robert Franklin, anticipates strong opposition, stating, "There have been other entities that have said we fully intend to say that this is not in line with the constitution."
Attorney General Gentner Drummond expressed concerns over the school's constitutionality, predicting legal action following any contract signing.
However, his predecessor, John O’Connor, strongly defended the charter school idea.
In his most recently commentary posted on The City Sentinel website, Oklahoma conservative leader Steve Fair predicted significant challenges to the new charter school. He also wrote, "In a 6-3 vote in June 2022, the SCOTUS ruled faith-based schools CAN get public money. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion saying Maine’s exclusion of religious schools not being able to get public funding violates the First Amendment."
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/education/the-religion-of-the-unreligious/article_a1dc7020-0e34-11ee-bda6-2b0317ef541c.html )
With national groups like Americans United for Separation of Church and States ready to attack the legality of the new school – likely to be joined by teachers unions who oppose all forms of parental choice in education – Robert Franklin’s expectation of litigation are likely to come true. They will be answered by determined supporters.
