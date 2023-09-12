Daily Living Centers Inc, a nonprofit Adult Day Service Provider based in Oklahoma City, is the newest recipient of the Cox Communications Charitable Giving Sponsorship.
The grant, totaling $10,000, will be used to support DLC’s scholarship program which allows DLC to maintain the goal of never turning anyone away due to lack of financial resources.
“Cox understands the importance of serving the communities in which our employees and customers live and work. For us, philanthropy is more than a buzzword –- it’s a mission and an opportunity to use our time, talent and technology in ways that strengthen cities, businesses, and future generations,” Cox states on their Charitable Giving Website.
“Our scholarship program is fundamental to the structure of Daily Living Centers and is dependent on funding through the United Way of Central Oklahoma and other community donors. So many of the families we serve are low income and are in desperate need of our services. We thank Cox Charities for the generous gift that will allow us to continue to serve Oklahoma’s most vulnerable populations!” said Amanda Dirmeyer, Daily Living Centers President & CEO.
More about Daily Living Centers: Since 1974, Daily Living Centers (DLC) has provided rest and hope for caregivers. They are Oklahoma’s first and leading non-profit adult day provider for senior adults and adults with disabilities ages 18 and older. There are three locations that offer
nonresidential affordable day services for over 200 participants 246 days a year in an environment that enhances mind, body, and spirit. While attending DLC, “participants” enjoy healthy meals, exercise programs, socialization, activities, and outings that meet their individual
needs. They have a fleet of vehicles including limos and wheelchair accessible vans that provide door-to-door transportation and med rides. Many of the participants have physical and/or mental limitations or suffer from isolation and depression. Common diagnoses found in those DLC serve include dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson's, stroke, traumatic brain injury, autism, Down Syndrome, and other developmental disabilities. Caregivers often say that DLC services are “lifesaving.
Notes: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working with materials forwarded from Ragan Franklin, marketing coordinator for Daily Living Centers.
