OKLAHOMA CITY – People in Oklahoma City will be given an opportunity to “Wrap Up Homelessness” again this year with a creative way to support people who are transitioning out of homelessness.
The Curbside Chronicle, a “street paper” that provides a voice and employment opportunities for people who are experiencing homelessness, has teamed with popular local artists for the sixth-straight year to design holiday wrapping paper for sale to the public. Individuals selling wrapping paper are part of a Homeless Alliance program.
In addition to providing a source of income, the Curbside Chronicle works with their vendors to break down barriers to traditional employment and develop time management, money management and social skills. Street papers like the Curbside Chronicle enable people to earn money to get into housing and end their homelessness.
The wrapping paper has been designed by professional Oklahoma artists with designs ranging from traditional to funky holiday themes. Each package of wrapping paper includes five 24”x36” sheets featuring different holiday designs from your favorite local artists, printed locally on paper made in the United States.
Local artists include Lauren Mitchell, Greg White, Rose Lindo, Ashton Letton, Ryan and Wes Wilson, Meghan Wallace, Matt Magill, Sydni Nasada, Shirlene Bender and Jasmine Jones.
Packages of wrapping paper can be purchased directly from Curbside vendors for $10 or at various pop-up shops including the Holiday Pop-Up Shops in Midtown for $12. People can also purchase wrapping paper at Curbside Flowers, a brick-and-mortar flower shop, located at 522 N. Classen Blvd.
In addition to wrapping paper, the flower shop offers a wide variety of holiday plants and arrangements like wreaths, mini Christmas trees, poinsettias, potted amaryllis and small gifts.
Each holiday item is handmade or packaged by an individual transitioning out of homelessness.
If you prefer to have wrapping paper delivered by mail to your home, packages are available for purchase online, too.
Orders made on or after December 15, 2022 cannot be guaranteed to arrive before Christmas.
"The wrapping paper is a great way to make your gifts extra special this year,” said Ranya Forgotson, director of social enterprise at the Homeless Alliance. "You’ll not only be giving a gift of local art to your friend or family member, but you’ll also be giving the gift of empowerment to someone in Oklahoma City who is transitioning out of homelessness.”
Individuals selling wrapping paper wear green Curbside Chronicle vests and sell at events, on sidewalks, public spaces and at intersections throughout Oklahoma City.
All proceeds from packages purchased from individuals will go directly to that individual.
All proceeds from store purchases will go directly to the Curbside Chronicle and its mission to employ and empower men and women transitioning out of homelessness in Oklahoma City.
The Wrap Up Homelessness initiative is being made possible by Fowler Automotive, Citizens Bank of Edmond Downtown OKC Partnership, Verbode, Curbside Chronicle and the Homeless Alliance. ” ‘Tis the season to end homelessness” the website states!
For more details about Wrap Up Homelessness, visit wrapuphomelessness.com. To learn more about the Curbside Chronicle, visit thecurbsidechronicle.org.
