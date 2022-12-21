featured breaking
Construction underway for City's Deep Fork Greenway Trail
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
Work began this month on Oklahoma City's 4.3-mile Deep Fork Greenway Trail, at a spot east of the confluence of the Deep Fork River and Interstate-235 (Broadway Extension).
The new bicycle and pedestrian route will connect the Katy Trail at NE Grand and I-44 to the North Grand Boulevard Trail at NW Grand and NW 63rd, completing a 24-mile trail system that has emerged as a result the implementation of voter-approved tax resources.
According to a December 12 press release from the city government to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, "Once the trail is complete, people can safely travel to all points within the inner core of the city, connecting people to jobs, parks and retail. Creating connections to neighborhoods and expanding the trail system further outward into the corners of Oklahoma City is [the] next focus."
Oklahoma City Engineer said, “Creating connections between trails is our priority right now. Once the trail is built, people will be able to safely ride their bikes or walk from northeast Oklahoma City to Lake Hefner, connecting people to jobs, parks and shopping.”
The $14 million multi-use trail is funded through the Better Streets, Safer City program passed by voters in 2017 and the 2007 General Obligation Bond.
According to planners, it will be completed in three phases; two additional phases will be awarded at a later date. The trail is expected to open in spring 2024.
The ADA-compliant, multi-use trail is designed for two-way bicycle and pedestrian traffic. The trails are part of the Oklahoma City trails system.
Groundbreaking for this upcoming phase of the system was held at the northeast edge of Zachary Taylor Park, on the near-northside of the city. That park is among many spots where visitors and regular walkers/bikers have witnessed improvements implemented over the past few years.
Taylor Park developments have included an attractive and modernized children's playground and covered picnic table area. A small parking lot allows access to the park, located near a U.S. Post Office, a small shopping mall with private businesses where the taxes consumers pay help to finance the local and state government.
Nearby, a couple of blocks west-northwest of the park, is the campus of Bishop McGuinness High School.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
