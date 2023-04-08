featured breaking
Conservatives Stand with Sen. Tommy Tuberville Against the Department of Defense’s Abortion Politics
- City Sentinel Staff Report -- from Conservative Action Project
Washington, D.C. -- Conservatives applaud U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama for standing against the Biden administration’s attempts to politicize the military by turning it into an abortion advocacy organization. We urge all conservative senators to stand with him.
Earlier this year, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced that the Department of Defense (DOD) would blatantly violate federal law, which prevents taxpayer dollars from paying for on-demand abortions, by turning DOD into an abortion travel agency.
Under DOD’s policy, the military will now promote abortion by giving three weeks of paid leave and travel expenses for members of the military and their family members who want to seek an abortion.
This action makes it official DOD policy to preference abortion over parenthood, and, according to a RAND study, will result in increase the number of taxpayer-funded abortions from 20 to more than 4,000 every year.
This policy does not promote readiness, enhance recruitment, or prepare the military for emergent threats. Rather, it uses America’s fighting force to make a political statement about the president’s preferred social policy.
In response, Sen. Tuberville has objected to expedited consideration of promotions for general flag officers and DOD civilian nominees. If the DOD is going to use the men and women under its command as the tool of the president’s abortion politics, Sen. Tuberville has stated he would stand up for life, stand up for service members, and stand against this blatant politicization of the military using his prerogatives as a U.S. Senator.
We applaud Sen. Tuberville, and thank Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Sen. J.D. Vance, R, Ohio, for supporting his effort. We urge the entire Senate Republican conference to join them. Objecting to expedited consideration of nominees inflicts consequences on DOD now, and has the greatest chance of forcing them to reconsider this policy.
Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and Senate Democrats have repeatedly attacked Sen. Tuberville, and the corporate press will no doubt follow. This is because he is doing the right thing. We thank him for his courage, and call on all senators who stand for life to join him.
Conservatives applaud Sen. Tommy Tuberville for standing against the Biden administration’s attempts to politicize the military by turning it into an abortion advocacy organization. We urge all conservative senators to stand with him.
* * *
Signed,
The Honorable Edwin Meese III, Attorney General for President Ronald Reagan (1985-1988)
Thomas Fitton, President, Judicial Watch, Inc., President, Council for National Policy
Marjorie Dannenfelser, President, Susan B. Anthony List
L. Brent Bozell III, Founder and President, Media Research Center
Ed Corrigan, Vice Chairman, Conservative Action Project and President & CEO, Conservative Partnership Institute
Mike Berry, General Counsel and Director of External Affairs, First Liberty Institute
Ginni Thomas, President, Liberty Consulting
Marty Dannenfelser, Vice President for Government Relations and Coalitions, Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE)
Alfred S. Regnery, President, Republic Book Publishers
Jenny Beth Martin
David Bozell, President, ForAmerica
Brian Burch, President, CatholicVote
Terry Schilling, President, American Principles Project
David N. Bossie, President, Citizens United
Kelly J. Shackelford, Esq., President and CEO, First Liberty Institute
Lori Roman, President, ACRU Action Fund
Wesley Denton, Chief Operating Officer, Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI)
James C. Dobson, Ph.D., Founder & Chairman, Dr. James Dobson Family Institute
The Honorable Charles J. Cooper, Assistant Attorney General for President Ronald Reagan (1985-1988), Cooper & Kirk PLLC
The Honorable Mike Hill, Former Member, Florida State Representative
Nancy Schulze, Founder & CEO, RCW Speakers
Tim Throckmorton, President, Lifepointe Ministries
Saulius "Saul" Anuzis, President, 60 Plus Association
E.C. Sykes, General Partner, Aslan Ventures
Karen England, President, Capitol Resource Institute
Elaine Donnelly, President, Center for Military Readiness
Allen Hebert, Chairman, American-Chinese Fellowship of Houston
Kevin Freeman, Founder, NSIC Institute
Tom DeWeese, President, American Policy Center
Steven H. Aden, General Counsel, Americans United for Life
Jack Park, Conservative Activist and Donor
William P. Mills, III, Member, Council for National Policy
Jon Schweppe, Policy Director, American Principles Project
Robert K. Fischer, Meeting Coordinator Conservatives of ith
Dr. Paige Patterson, President, Sandy Creek Foundation
Ambassador Hank Cooper, Ronald Reagan's Defense and Space Negotiator, Former SDI Director
Kay R. Daly, President, Coalition for a Fair Judiciary
Judson Phillips, Founder, Tea Party Nation
Tim Macy, Chairman, Gun Owners of America
Mario Navarro da Costa. Director, Washington Bureau, Tradition, Family, Property
Peggy Dau, Co-Founder, NationsNet.org
Rick Rounsavelle, Trustee, Media Research Center
Sean Noble, President, American Encore
Dr. Allen Unruh, Founder, National Abstinence Clearinghouse
Kelly Monroe Kullberg, Senior Advisor, American Association of Evangelicals (AAE)
Gerard Kassar, State Chairman, New Yorl State Conservative Party
The Honorable J. Kenneth Blackwell, Chairman, Conservative Action Project, Chairman, CNP Action, Inc.
The Honorable Tony Perkins, President, Family Research Council
The Honorable Russ Vought, Director, Office of Management and Budget (2020-2021)
The Honorable Jim DeMint, Chairman, Conservative Partnership Institute, and Member, United States Senate (SC 2005-2013)
The Honorable Paul S. Teller, Ph.D., Executive Director, Advancing American Freedom
The Honorable Becky Norton Dunlop, White House Advisor to President Ronald Reagan (1981-1985)
Star Parker, President and CEO, Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE)
Thomas E. McClusky, Principal, Greenlight Strategies, LLC
The Honorable Bob McEwen, U.S. House of Representatives, Former Member, Ohio
Myron Ebell
Tom Jones, President, American Accountability Foundation
Chad Connelly, Founder and President, Faith Wins
William L. Walton, The Bill Walton Show, Resolute Protector Foundation
Bob Carlstrom, President, AMAC Action
The Honorable T. Kenneth Cribb, Jr., Chief Domestic Advisor to President Ronald Reagan (1987-1988)
Penny Y. Nance, President & CEO, Concerned Women for America PAC
Cleta Mitchell, Esq., Senior Legal Fellow, Conservative Partnership Institute
Lt. Gen. William G. Boykin (Ret.), Executive Vice President, Family Research Council
The Honorable Peter J. Thomas, Chairman, The Conservative Caucus
Alan Sears, Founder, Alliance Defending Freedom
Seton Motley, President, Less Government
Ron Pearson, Executive Director, Conservative Victory Fund
James L. Martin, Founder/Chairman, 60 Plus Association
Richard Manning, President, American for Limited Government
Michelle Easton, President Clare Boothe Luce Center for Conservative Women
Paavo Ensio, Chairman, Universal Minerals Group
Ellen Grigsby, Strategic Relationships Director, Frontlines International
Eunie Smith, President Emeritus, Eagle Forum
Frank Pavone, National Director, Priests for Life
Richard Wright, Owner, R & S LLC
Dr. Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., Founder and CEO, Corstet LLC and TheTruthCentral.com
Gary Marx, President, The Concord Fund
Trent England, Executive Director, Save Our States
C. Preston Noell III, President, Tradition, Family, Property, Inc.
Willes K. Lee LTC, U.S. Army, ret., Immediate Past President, National Federation of Republican Assemblies
Brian Rogers, President, Jesse Helms Center
Kathleen Patten, President & CEO, American Target Advertising
The Honorable Richard Hayes, State Representative, State of Texas
Kristen A. Ullman, President, Eagle Forum
Joan Holt Lindsey, President, Lindsey Communications
Ralph A. Rebandt, II, President, Michigan Lighthouse Ministries
Penna Dexter, Co-host, Point of View Radi
Walker Wildmon, CEO, AFA Action
Dr. Gregory Seltz, Executive Director, Lutheran Center for Religious Liberty
The Honorable Gary L. Bauer, President, American Values
Editor's Note and Disclosure: (All organizations listed for IDENTIFICATION purposes only). The Conservative Action Project (CAP) was founded in 2008 by many conservative leaders with former Attorney General Edwin Meese III serving as the Founding Chairman. CAP is currently chaired by the Hon. J. Kenneth Blackwell and is designed to facilitate conservative leaders working together on behalf of common goals. Participants include the CEOs of over 100 organizations representing all major elements of the conservative movement-economic, social and national security. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper worked with many of those listed above during his decade in the nation's capital, working as a journalist, legal policy analyst and author of books such as The Politics of Direct Democracy and Ninth Justice: The Fight for Bork (with Dawn M. Weyrich). The letter has been lightly edited, including adding some identifying information. McGuigan and his colleague at The City Sentinel, Ms. Stacy Martin, collaborated in preparation of this posting.
