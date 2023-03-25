Washington, D.C.- The U.S. House of Representatives passed House Resolution 5, the Parents Bill of Rights Act, on Friday (March 24)
Congresswoman Bice cosponsored the legislation.
According to a press release from Bice's office, "This legislation is built on five principles: parents have the right to know what their children are being taught, parents have the right to be heard, parents have the right to see the school budget and spending, parents have the right to protect their child’s privacy, and that parents have the right to keep their children safe."
Bice, who represents Oklahoma's Fifth Congressional District issued the following statement:
“No one cares more about their children than parents. As a mom of two, I know firsthand how important it is that parents and schools work together to create a positive environment for learning and growth. This is why I was proud to support the Parents Bill of Rights Act.
“This legislation empowers parents and allows them to have a greater say in the education of their children."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.