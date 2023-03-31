During the coronavirus pandemic, parents increasingly became concerned with their children’s curriculum and the detrimental effects of remote learning.
The First Amendment guarantees that parents have the right to peacefully assemble and express their opinions on decisions affecting their children and communities. Across the country, parents began attending school board meetings, raising numerous concerns on policies that were negatively affecting their children.
Sadly, instead of acknowledging the concerns of millions of parents, the Biden Administration labeled these individuals as extremists and even domestic terrorists. U.S. Attorney General Marrick Garland went as far as issuing a memo directing federal law enforcement to facilitate discussions with local authorities to address threats.
The Biden Administration’s response was deeply concerning.
During the last Congress, I cosponsored legislation which would help empower parents, but sadly under Democratic leadership, it never received a vote.
However last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed House Resolution 5, The Parents Bill of Rights.
This legislation is built on five key pillars that every parent should have when their kids are in school: the right to know what’s being taught in schools and to see reading material, the right to be heard, the right to see school budgets and spending, the right to protect their child’s privacy, and the right to be updated on any violent activity at school.
Transparency in what is being taught in the classroom is incredibly important. Each parent in Oklahoma and across the country should have the freedom to view educational tools and materials for their children.
Until now, parents have not had a voice in Washington. Parents are the primary stakeholders in their children’s education. They know their children best and their involvement in their education is paramount to the success of both students and classrooms. As a mother of two, I know firsthand how important it is that parents and schools work together to create a positive environment for learning and growth.
This legislation was a major principle in the Republican Commitment to America. It is imperative that we provide parents with greater transparency and freedom in the education and raising of their children. Parents should always have a say in their kid’s education, and children should receive a fulfilling and constructive education that puts them on a pathway to success.
I am grateful that the Parents Bill of Rights passed the House of Representatives and urge my Senate colleagues to pass it as well.
Note: Congresswoman Bice represents Oklahoma's Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. She was Speaker Pro Tempore -- presiding over House proceedings in the chair of the Speaker -- when House Resolution 5 passed.
