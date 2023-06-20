Edmond, Oklahoma -- The Commercial Real Estate Summit Foundation™ is hosting their ninth annual statewide Commercial Real Estate Summit™ on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 at the University of Central Oklahoma Nigh Center Grand Ballroom & Conference rooms.
The CRE Summit™ will be hosting a breakfast & lunch keynote speaker with various educational tracks throughout the day.
The CRE Summit Foundation is again partnering with Dr. David Chapman, Associate Professor of Real Estate at UCO, and the UCO Real Estate Program to benefit the UCO Real Estate Foundation Scholarship Fund.
UCO is the state’s only university level academic program in the real estate industry.
The Summit includes continuing education tracks for various morning and afternoon session hot topics, panel discussions and speakers from within the commercial real estate industry as well as the Pivot Awards™ presentation.
'Hot topics' zg the 2023 Summit
Planning & Development Track, Session Title: Updating The Oklahoma Housing Needs Assessment
The Oklahoma statewide housing needs assessment was last updated in 2015.
The OU Gibb College of Architecture is in the process of updating the statewide housing needs assessment.
This information is critical for developers planning new developments.
Learn about the progress of the Oklahoma Housing Needs Assessment.
The assessment will be an important tool for determining housing costs, demand, and supply, for policy creation and market analysis.
Shane Hampton, Director of the OU Institute for Quality Communities and Shawn Michael Schaefer, Director of the University of Oklahoma Urban Design Studio and Associate Professor, both at the Gibbs College of Architecture will be the speakers during the session.
Visit www.cresummit.org to learn more or keep an eye out for updates to our 2023 event schedule.
Registration to attend the Summit is now open with tickets starting at $99 students (any college or university/student ID required), $175 for general admission, $199 at the door.
Register for the Summit at: https://2023cresummit.eventbrite.com/
Note: For more information, such as sponsoring the Summit, visit www.cresummit.org. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for online posting, working with a press release from the Commercial Real Estate Summit Foundation™.
