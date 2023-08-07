The City of Oklahoma City is asking residents to report non-emergency issues to the action center in order to keep 911 phone lines clear to report life threatening emergencies on.
In addition to getting answers to questions about City services and reporting code violations people can also report suspected criminal activity such as gangs, speeding and prostitution.
There are five ways residents can report issues:
- Online okc.gov/action
- Email: action.center@okc.gov
- City mobile app: OKC Connect
- Text: (405)-252-1053
- Phone: (405)-297-2535
The Action Center's phone line is answered between 8:30-11:45 a.m. and 1:00-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All concerns are addressed during normal business hours.
Residents can get status updates on their concerns by including their email address and a request for updates in the message.
Action Center Supervisor Shameka Lee said, "Our goal is to provide exceptional customer service to our residents...we want to make interacting with the City quick and easy."
The center has five full-time employees that handle over 80,000 concerns every year. They are investigated by the department the concern is assigned to . Depending on the type of violation, they city will give the property owners time to resolve most violations so residents may not see immediate results.
Reports made are anonymous, and the City becomes the complaining party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.