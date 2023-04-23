Oklahoma City -- In celebration of Clara Luper’s 100th Birthday, a Unity in the Community initiative that calls to stand in solidarity, is being held Wednesday, May 3, from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Capitol.
Participants of all ages are welcome and encouraged to dress in traditional and cultural attire. Community organizations will share resources and programming dedicated to celebrating Clara Luper.
This initiative hosted by the Clara Luper Legacy Committee is to commemorate the birthday year of Clara Luper, civil rights activist and local schoolteacher who started a non-violent sit-in movement with a group of thirteen students at the Katz Drug Store lunch counter in Oklahoma City in August 1958. Luper was known for her fight against racism in Oklahoma.
Clara Luper’s impact has been and is still prominently influencing the nation. We celebrate her legacy and the equitable work she is continuing to inspire. Organizers said, in an email to The City Sentinel newspaper, “We are excited and honored for you to join us in celebrating the life, legacy, and 100th birthday of Clara Luper!”
If you are interested in hosting a Community Table, please click this link: https://forms.office.com/r/kVcLkDz1x9
For organizations wanting to get school/business/organization represented during the Unity Roll Call, please click this link https://forms.office.com/r/rYwU4BGqBK
Clara Luper (1923-2011) was an Oklahoma City school teacher whose influence shifted the power dynamic in Oklahoma City and the rest of the state.
In Mrs. Luper’s latter years, her storied career and legacy steadily gained recognition and honor, including in front page restrospectives about the sit-ins printed in The City Sentinel.
Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel remembers Clara Luper:
Luper remained active in the civil rights movement throughout her life, often relating her joy at fulfillment of dreams her father had planted in her soul as a little girl.
Her family said she was arrested 26 times. A graduate of Langston University, Oklahoma’s Historically Black College/University, Luper went on to study at the University of Oklahoma, where she was the first black admitted to the graduate program in history.
She taught in Oklahoma City until 1991. Luper had two daughters (Marilyn and Chelle) and a son (Calvin) who carry on her passion for justice. Her husband Bert preceded her into Eternity.
At the time of her passing, Clara had five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Mrs. Luper’s children, her students and her colleagues have sustained her legacy in Oklahoma and across the United States.
In Oklahoma City, the state’s largest newspaper, The Oklahoman, devoted most of page one to news of her death in 2011. She regularly communicated concerns and suggestions with editors and reporters around the state.
Oklahoma City University has an endowed scholarship program assisting students with academic aspirations to afford tuition at the private institution.
