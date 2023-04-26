The City of Edmond has voted to send out an RFP to explore hiring a new ambulance contractor to replace EMSA, which has served the city for decades. The vote came at the City Council meeting Monday night.
“The past 33 months has not been up to the standards that we have come to expect,” Fire Chief Chris Goodwin told the City Council. “We feel like our citizens deserve better. Let’s see what’s out there let’s see what’s available.
EMSA began serving the Oklahoma City metro area in 1990 to the best of his knowledge, Goodwin said. EMSA can bid on the RFP but there will be fines built into it if target response times are not met, Goodwin said. He noted that response times by EMSA sometimes hit one hour.
At the time, EMSA signed up with Edmond, it agreed to meet a response time of under 11 minutes for critical calls at least of the time, said Bill Begley, Edmond’s Marketing and Public Relations Manager.
Priority One or critical calls are situations such as heart attacks, strokes, drownings, and serious car accidents, according to Adam Paluka chief public affairs officer for EMSA.
The Edmond City Council voted to put its Ambulance Contract out for bid via a Request for Proposal (RFP). EMSA will serve the city until such time as a new contractor is chosen, said Begley.
Goodwin noted that ambulances services across the nation took a hit due to bottlenecks at hospitals related to COVID. But that time has passed, and it should have improved.
In recent days EMSA said it has reached 84 percent compliance, nearing its 90 percent response time for Priority One calls in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
So what is going on in Edmond?
Nobody seems to know. The statement from Paluka was brief.
“EMSA is aware Edmond City Council approved a Request for Proposals for Emergency Medical Services this week. EMSA is proud to serve citizens in our Western Division, we will continue to work with the City of Edmond to improve performance, and we remain committed to providing high quality clinical care,” the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.