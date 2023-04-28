WHAT
One new councilperson-elect and three reelected councilpersons will take their oath of office to begin new four-year terms at the beginning of the May 2 City Council meeting.
The official oath will start at 8 a.m. in the Council conference room. The ceremonial oath will take place in City Council Chambers starting at 8:30 a.m.
Ward 2 Councilperson James Cooper will officially be sworn in by District 1 County Commissioner Carrie Blumert and ceremonially sworn in by his mother, Cloise Cooper.
Ward 5 Councilperson-elect Matt Hinkle will officially be sworn in by City Clerk Amy Simpson and ceremonially be sworn in by former Planning Commission Chair Scott Cravens.
Ward 6 Councilperson JoBeth Hamon will officially be sworn in by Presiding Municipal Judge Philippa James. She will not have a ceremonial swearing-in.
Ward 8 Councilperson Mark Stonecipher will officially be sworn in by City Clerk Amy Simpson and ceremonially be sworn in by former mayor Ron Norick.
After the swearing-in ceremonies, the Council will receive the FY24 proposed budget and hear presentations from Public Transportation and Parking, Fire and Police.
WHEN
Tuesday, May 2
8 a.m. – Official swearing-in ceremonies begin.
8:30 a.m. – Ceremonial swearing-in ceremonies begin.
WHERE
City Council Chambers on the third floor of City Hall, 200 N Walker Ave.
CONTACT: Kristy Yager, (405) 297-2550 / (405) 863-2831, kristy.yager@okc.gov
