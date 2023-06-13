Potholes. The bane of every Oklahoma City driver’s existence.
Recently, the Oklahoma City Council voted in continued funding for patching potholes in the metro area –- topping 60,000 for 2023.
That’s not unusual. In fact, it’s down from recent years when the City patched around 80,000 holes yearly, said Shannon Cox, public information officer for the City Public Works Authority.
The reason? The Better Streets Safer City Program, funded by MAPS 3 sales tax monies, has made it less necessary to patch as many holes.
Under the program in 2023 alone, $240 million will be spent resurface roads, sidewalks, and trails this year.
The program has been in place for several years, exhausting the funding it has yielded. The City Council recently voted to use bond funds to continue resurfacing roads.
Resurfaced roads don’t need patching, obviously, noted Cox.
Potholes are the No. 1 concern among city residents, she said surveys show.
Despite best efforts, like Lilies in Springtime, they continue to pop up. What to do?
Call the City’s action center. Residents can call, email or text. The telephone number is (405) 297-2535. Hours are Monday through Friday between 8:30–11:45 a.m. and 1–4:30 p.m.
You can text your issues to (405) 252-1053. Note that the number is only for text messages.
Email your concerns to mail us at action.center@okc.gov.
“The City is definitely trying to improve driving conditions,” she said. “We love it when (citizens) report them and use our action center.”
Typically, when residents report potholes to the action center, a crew is out within roughly 10 days to two weeks to rectify the problem.
There is motivation to do so; citizens’ cars can be damaged by the more severe potholes and they can successfully lodge a claim against the city for their vehicle’s repair.
In short, the city may be found liable if officials knew about the potholes. If they didn’t know, the claim could fail. Reports into the city’s action center put potholes on the city’s radar.
Every year, a small contingent of residents successfully lodge complaints against the city for vehicular damage.
Damage can include anything from a punctured tire, broken wheel bearing, alignment and a new wheel and can add up to several thousand dollars.
