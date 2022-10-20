Oklahoma City — Hope is one of the strongest predictors of well-being for children with traumatic experiences and for the adults who serve them, according to organizers of upcoming "summit" meetings in Tulsa and the Oklahoma City area.
That’s why "Hope Rising Oklahoma" is hosting two events focused specifically on understanding and building hope in child welfare settings. The Child Welfare Hope Summits will be held October 25 in Tulsa and October 27 in Edmond.
The events are open to child welfare professionals and advocates from across the region.
The free, daylong events will focus on the science of hope and how attendees can use it to strengthen outcomes in themselves and in the children and families they serve. Both Hope Summits will feature the same agenda, so registrants can choose the location and date that best suits their schedule.
The Tulsa event will be held at Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center, and registration is available at https://childwelfarehopesummit-tulsa.eventbrite.com.
The Oklahoma City Metro event will be held at UCO Nigh University Center (Constitution Hall) in Edmond, and registration is available at https://childwelfarehopesummit-okc.eventbrite.com.
Attendees can earn four continuing education units (CEUs) toward the following licenses: LBSW, LMSW, LCSW (all social work professional licenses), LMFT, LPC, Certified Behavioral Health, Licensed Behavioral Health Practice, OK Wellness Coaches, and Psychologists.
The Child Welfare Hope Summits are organized by Oklahoma First Lady Sarah Stitt and Hope Rising Oklahoma, and will be led by "Hope scholar" Dr. Chan Hellman of the OU-Tulsa Hope Research Center.
Confirmed speakers/presenters include:
* First Lady Stitt, founder of Hope Rising Oklahoma and the Sarah Stitt Foundation
* Dr. Hellman, Professor & Founding Director, OU Hope Research Center
* Dr. Evie M. Muilenburg-Trevino, Senior Researcher, OU Hope Research Center
* Dr. Angela Pharris, Professor & Senior Research Fellow, OU Hope Research Center
* Dr. Deborah Shropshire, Director of Child Welfare Services, Oklahoma Department of Human Services
“We know that hope impacts child welfare in powerful ways,” Dr. Hellman said in comments in the organizers' press release, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
Dr. Hellman continued, “Numerous studies show that when children who experience adversity have high hope, they are better able to cope with traumatic experiences, to meet goals, to demonstrate optimism and self-control, and to experience academic success. And when child welfare professionals understand how to build hope in themselves and the children they serve, they are much more likely to be effective, adaptable, motivated and fulfilled in their work.”
Attendees of the Child Welfare Hope Summits will:
* Receive teachable, evidence-based practices for measuring and growing hope in themselves and the childfree/families they serve
* Learn how to reduce burnout and increase job satisfaction, goal attainment, engagement and well-being
* Learn how to implement hope-centered, trauma-informed interventions
* Be equipped to use the science of hope to strengthen their outcomes and create safe, hopeful families and children
“Across Oklahoma, child welfare professionals are working tirelessly to keep children safe and help them overcome adversity,” said Dr. Deborah Shropshire, Director of Child Welfare Services at Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
“I’m so pleased to be part of these events, which will provide us with a research-based framework we can apply in every aspect of child welfare.”
Since Hope Rising Oklahoma was founded in 2021, First Lady Stitt and Dr. Hellman have held Hope Summit events in Garfield, Stephens/Jefferson, Rogers and Mayes Counties.
These are the first Hope Summits focused solely on child welfare.
The Child Welfare Hope Summits are sponsored by Aetna Better Health as part of the organization’s recent $100,000 donation to Hope Rising Oklahoma.
Note from the organizers: Through an alliance between the Sarah Stitt Hope Foundation and the University of Oklahoma’s Hope Research Center, Hope Rising Oklahoma empowers people, families and communities to better their lives through the science of hope. Driven by findings that hope is a leading predictor of success in education, work, health, mental health, social relationships, family and trauma recovery, Hope Rising Oklahoma provides evidence-based practices to help communities measure and build hope levels in every sector. To learn more, visit www.hoperisingoklahoma.org.
