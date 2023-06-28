OKLAHOMA CITY – The Other Options, Inc. Board of Directors has announced that Cher Golding has been named the new Executive Director. Cher joined Other Options in 2019 and has been serving as President of the Board of Directors since 2020.
Cher has almost 20 years of nonprofit leadership and has been working in HIV/AIDS prevention treatment since 2015.
Other Options was founded in 1988 by Averil “Cookie” Arbuckle to provide non-discriminating compassionate care for people living with HIV. As HIV and AIDS prevention and treatment evolved, Other Options later, under the direction of Cookie’s daughter Mary Arbuckle, expanded its mission.
Today, Other Options focuses on providing food, resources, services and education to at risk individuals and Oklahomans living with HIV and AIDS.
“Mary notified the board last year that she would like to begin the succession process so that she could retire,” said Deanna Cardenas, Vice President of the Other Options Board. “It was crucial that we found someone who could lead with the same compassion and passion as the organization’s founding mother and daughter due and create a plan to allow Mary to semi-retire.
“After careful planning we determined that the best course of action would be for Cher and Mary to switch roles,’ Cardenas added. “Cher will be the new Executive Director and Mary will serve as President of the Board.”
The primary program at Other Options is the Friends Food Pantry which provides nutrient dense food, nutrition formula, and toiletries to over 1,200 adults and children able to shop monthly. A delivery program for homebound and bedfast individuals/families that provides food baskets and easy to prepare meals is also in place at Other Options. Pantry hours can be found here.
An Other Options tradition started in 1999, Scotty & Cookie’s Thanksgiving was created by Oklahoma City activist, Scotty Irani, and was carried on by restaurateur Robert Painter for 11 years. Now much of the responsibility has gone to Aly Branstetter, co-owner of Sunnyside Diner.
Social Workers at Other Options network and refer clients to additional services such as health professionals, legal services, health clinics, housing, support groups and HIV testing and counseling.
“HIV and AIDS have been around for more than 40 years and as affected people I love for almost as long,” Golding said. “I have spent the past decade dedicating my career to improving access and services for both treatment and prevention of this disease.”
Golding continued, “I have had the privilege to volunteer for Other Options and see how the food pantry and other services truly impacts our clients’ lives. I am deeply honored and also excited to take on the Executive Director role. I am also grateful that Mary will be continu9ng to lead the Board and provide guidance and support.”
Mary Arbuckle stated, “I feel my work at Other Options was nothing less than what came from my heart and soul. As I pass my mom’s baton to Cher I know that her passion, soul, and heart match both my mom’s and mine for our love of Other Options. I cannot think of a better person than Cher to take on the leadership and continue our mission.
“I am forever grateful for all the love and support from every person that gave their time, money and their hearts to other Options,” Mary said. “It takes a village to run this organization and we have been so blessed by every volunteer who has crossed our door. For that, I am truly thankful.”
To learn more about Other Options, including how to volunteer or support the mission, visit otheroptionsokc.org.
