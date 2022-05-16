After two years of virtual events, the million-dollar gala returns, with more thrilling surprises than ever before, at the Ninth Annual Gift of Love Gala at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum on Saturday, June 4.
This year, in a ground-breaking step, the residents —- heroes to the staff and friends of the Center of Family Love (CFL) —- will organically host the event, showcasing their talents and their love to the very guests that fund the Center of Family Love.
Their financial support makes the lifetime care possible, and free of charge, for 130 residents and families who cannot afford to live there.
"One of the largest fundraisers in the state, this gala will be like none other, displaying the extraordinary talents of these heroes who are conquering their intellectual and physical disabilities," a press release from CFL affirmed.
The residents "will display their capabilities, serving guests in every capacity, like garnishing drinks with herbs hand-grown by residents in the CFL Farm-to-Fork program. These heroes will greet guests with smiles and hugs, and will provide an Oklahoma City Ballet performance choreographed for the very people that make the fulfillment of their dreams possible."
After two years of virtual, this year's Gift of Love Gala promises to be a great party, with resident heroes and donors intertwined for a magical evening that will fill the hearts of guests with love.
“I am thankful and grateful to God in more ways than one that they are helping out other people with disabilities,” says Ryan, a four-year hero who lives at CFL.
For over forty years the Center of Family Love has pioneered innovative programming to develop intellectually and developmentally impacted adults to discover their talents and become the best version of themselves.
"Initially established in 1981 by the Knights of Columbus, President & CEO Debbie Espinosa’s vision has taken the individual experience of each hero to a whole new personalized level," the CFL press release, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations, declared.
“We are determined to give our heroes the support and opportunities to spread their wings and discover gifts and talents within themselves. This will allow them to acquire and develop the skills necessary to make their dreams come true for themselves, and to those who will conquer disabilities in the generations to come,” said Debbie Espinosa, President & CEO of Center of Family Love.
Many of the resources that enable the residents to thrive are a direct result of funding from the Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation, which will be presented with the Carol and Bill Brown Outstanding Community Ambassador Award at the gala.
David Egan -- Director of Operations for Cattlemen’s Steakhouse who will also be honored at the gala with the Harold J. Wittrock Award -- has been a witness to the empowerment provided to CFL heroes through the Farm-to-Fork program. He observed recently:
"To be here, and to witness and see the residents in action, is to see God’s love being transformed in these people. I think we’re all called to leave this world a little better than we found it. We are standing on the shoulders of some very generous and dedicated people who got the Center of Family Love where it is today, but there is a long way to go and it’s only through the generosity of all the supporters that this can all take place."
Malcolm Tubbs, On-Court Emcee for the Oklahoma City Thunder will be this year’s Master of Ceremonies.
The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour, entertainment provided by heroes of the Center of Family Love, cash raffle drawings, live auction, dancing and Frank Sinatra-inspired entertainment provided by Wade Tower.
The ticket price for the event is $250.00 per person or $2,500 for a table of 10, and sponsorship opportunities are still available.
Individuals or companies wanting to purchase tickets or be a supporting sponsor, may contact Jalaina Hammett at jhammett@cflinc.org. Ms. Hammett told The Oklahoma City Sentinel that the deadline to register has been set for May 25.
To register for the event online, go to www.cflinc.org/gala or call 405-263-4658 x1009 for more information.
Disclosure: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel joined the Knights of Columbus in 1983, and remains an active Knight. Members of the Oklahoma Council No. 1038, first established in 1905, worked with other Oklahoma Knights, to establish CFL more than 40 years ago.
