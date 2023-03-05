featured breaking
Center for Education Reform works through the Yass Prize to advance diverse school choice models nationwide
Oklahoma City -- The efforts of Janine and Jeff Yass to advance school choice reforms are not as well known in Oklahoma as in other states -- including Texas, Georgia, Arizona and New York.
Still, their influence supporting education reform -- and what some call an "all-of-the-above" approach to innovation and transformational models -- is having a rising impact.
They have worked closely with Jeanne Allen and her staff at the Center for Education Reform, a group who has labored in the vineyards of choice since the 1990s.
A recent overview sent to The City Sentinel reflected on the impact of the couples’ generous support for education choice: "For more than 25 years, the Yass’ have dedicated their time, their intellect and their resources to creating excellent schools for parents to have meaningful choices. But when the COVID crisis revealed and magnified the vast inequities that surround a majority of our students, they pivoted to a more impactful way to spend their resources to speed up the pace of improving student lives.”
Janine said to her husband during the pandemic, “We have recognized the incredible heroism of healthcare and front line workers who went above and beyond during COVID, but look at all the heroes in education who served the under-served with in-person or quality virtual education students despite the challenges. We should recognize them, too.”
From such exchanges came the Yass Prize, which rapidly became one of the best-funded program in the world of education aiming to uplift and honor excellence in the most practical way possible – with direct gifts to support the best projects.
This winter, Allen and her cadre of pragmatic/idealistic choice organizers traveled to the nation’s capital for what her staff described as “two jam-packed days to fill the hearts and minds of members of Congress, Governors and their teams with their views on what it takes to foster an environment of innovation, opportunity and success for the nation’s students.”
While in Washington, Allen and the Yass Prize advocates and winners met with U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana and Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, known as a leading fan of the National Football League Super Bowl champions from Kansas City.
Also participating were staff members from the offices of U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, and Congressman John Larson, D-Connecticut. They listened as Yass Prize winners shared “their experiences, the barriers that Congress could alleviate and the successes they could amplify.”
Kenisha Skaggs, from the SOAR Academy of Augusta, Georgia (a 2022 Yass Prize finalist) reported,
“We have parents donating plasma and working the night shift just to afford tuition."
“I could say I’m a drop out but I say I’m a take out because I was taken out of my home by escorts that were hired because I was a really bad kid. I was kicked out of schools," said Cris-Gullacy Worrel, a Montana boarding school drop-out playing a leadership role for Oakmont Education.
Now a Vice President for the group, she advocates for schools “that excel at serving students like her.”
Sen. Marshall encouraged attendees at the D.C. meeting, “Tell your story, tell your story, and then tell your story again. Keep telling your story. Hug a kid today, tomorrow and make a difference one kid at a time. And be that word of encouragement.”
Sen. Cassidy, ranking member of the Senate HELP (Health, Education, Labor and Pensions) Committee said, “There is nothing more powerful than an idea whose time has come. There is opportunity for bipartisanship and we will make something happen in this Congress.”
Brad Thomas, a senior advisor for the U.S. House Education and Workforce Committee, said, “What is exciting about this group and what you all do, is our members are very interested in the all-of-the-above approach. We want reform and change, whether it be private school choice, public charters, traditional public schools that are reforming, magnet schools – you name it.”
Yass Prize finalists spent two days engaging with governors who were, the review provided to The City Sentinel said, “in town for their first convening since being sworn into office.” The participating chief executives included “Iowa’s Kim Reynolds, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Tennessee’s Bill Lee and Oklahoma’s Kevin Stitt, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s chief of staff, among others.”
Jeanne Allen exhorted the “Yass Prize cohort” to find ways to reach more Americans with the message that “education entrepreneurs are alive and well – if we could just stay out of their way, empower families to find them and motivate policymakers to ensure the environments exist for them to do all of the above.”
Among the 2022 honorees on the recent trip to Washington D.C. were representatives of Arizona Autism Charter Schools, Inc. The “network of specialized charter schools serving neuro-diverse children” has announced plans to establish The National Accelerator of Autism Charter Schools (NAACS). They will work as partners with the Hialeah (Miami-area) Florida South Florida Autism Charter School, Inc., intending to accelerate “the creation of similar schools nationwide."
The Arizona school “is the first autism-focused charter school in the western United States and they are on a mission to change the narrative about students with autism."
Many of those on the D.C. trip were still glowing from the December 2022 celebration gala at New York City’s Hilton MidTown, where the Yass Prizes for last year were presented.
Attendees included New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who helped in the awards presentation.
(https://yassprize.org/updates/media-advisory-mayor-eric-adams-to-join-celebrants-as-1-million-yass-prize-and-millions-more-are-awarded-to-top-u-s-educators/ ).
That night, a YassPrize alum -- Christopher Simmonds and his wife Benejaeh for several minutes brought the crowd to its feet with “Yass Prize Runs this Town”.
Democrats for Choice in New York and Pennsylvania
Mayor Adams has supported charter schools programs in the city he now governs, and expressed support for New York Governor Kathy Hochal’s proposal to invigorate charter schools models.
Republicans in the Empire State’s Legislature say they support propossal (announced in February), but it has divided Democrats as teacher unions decry Hochal’s shift toward school choice advocacy.
(https://nypost.com/2023/02/26/republicans-will-help-pass-hochuls-charter-school-plan-its-a-no-brainer/ )
Last fall, CER focused on "an unprecedented move for a Democratic candidate for Governor in Pennsylvania," after Josh Shapiro said he is "in favor of a pending education choice program in response to a question from a reporter."
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/politics/a-top-pennsylvania-democrat-and-his-republican-opponent-both-back-school-choice/article_ca5a8d86-4290-11ed-a01d-0fd0713c426d.html )
Shapiro said, “I’m for making sure we add scholarships like lifeline scholarships to make sure that that’s additive to their education. That it gives them other opportunities...to be able to help them achieve success.”
(https://www.pennlive.com/news/2022/09/josh-shapiro-voices-support-saturday-for-lifeline-scholarships-championed-by-school-choice-proponents.html )
The Democrat cruised to an easy win over his Repubican opponent (who also backed choice programs) in the November election.
At the time, Pastor Aaron Anderson writing for The York Daily Record asked, rhetorically, “Could it be that both Republicans and Democrats finally agree that a child’s ZIP code, ethnicity, or class should not determine whether they have access to a high-quality education?”
Tags
Patrick McGuigan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- From a Cushing Physician to ‘My Fellow Oklahomans’ – Vote NO on S.Q. 820
- From Both Sides Now: This Tuesday, Vote No on Oklahoma State Question 820
- Aetna Better Health® builds Oklahoma team to support underserved communities -- state-based CEO and child welfare safety officer
- Rose State College on-campus dental clinc offers dental cleanings -- $10 for adults, $5 for kids
- Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma hires Melissa Richey as vice president of community engagement
- Center for Education Reform works through the Yass Prize to advance diverse school choice models nationwide
- 'Fighters for Freedom' Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony with NewView Oklahoma at City Art Museum
- Legacy PAC founding partners Wong, JCraig, and the Fitzgeralds host high-profile kick off event in Washington, DC. ‘to hold the line and continue President Trump's legacy’
Most Popular
Articles
- Oklahoma Senate approves Kay Floyd’s consumer protection bill
- Legal group files class action lawsuit against state agency on behalf of people with mental illness languishing in Oklahoma jails 'without trial or treatment'
- Former President Donald Trump hails endorsement by Oklahoma’s MarkWayne Mullin
- From a Cushing Physician to ‘My Fellow Oklahomans’ – Vote NO on S.Q. 820
- Oklahoma Arts Council, Oklahoma Historical Society present Bob Wills Day at the Capitol
- Oklahoma City Doctor Named OHCA Dental Director
- From Both Sides Now: This Tuesday, Vote No on Oklahoma State Question 820
- A unique ‘MidTown’ dining experience – ‘plant’ on North Walker Avenue: Restaurant Review
- Biden Regime Quietly Frees One of 9/11 Terrorist Planners from Gitmo as the Whole Country Watches the Chinese Spy Balloon
- State Question 820 -- campaigns for and against Marijuana Legalization are in the final days
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.