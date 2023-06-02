Oklahoma City -- On Wednesday (March 31), the Oklahoma Supreme Court issued what the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma called "yet another decision overturning two important laws passed by a super-majority of the state legislature and signed into law by Gov. [Kevin] Stitt last year."
The Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, and Most Rev. David Konderla, Bishop of Tulsa, sent the following statement to news organizations, including The City Sentinel, in response to the edict:
"Basing its reasoning on the March decision, which inserted a new right to abortion in the Oklahoma constitution, the Court has paved the way for reopening abortion clinics in our state. It is now the responsibility of the state legislature to take additional action to protect innocent unborn life and to aid mothers who find themselves in crisis pregnancies. We continue to pray for the conversion of hearts and for the courage of leaders to protect the sanctity of all human life.”
Addendum with background of ‘Dobbs’ case and ‘Roe’ reversal -- From The City Sentinel
The decision was among the three or four most controversial U.S. Supreme Court decisions in history.
In the 1992 decision “Planned Parenthood v. Casey”, the court reaffirmed the core of Roe but ended the “trimester” framework that Justice Harry Blackmun, author of the Roe decision, had developed in 1973.
Roe v. Wade, companion case “Doe v. Bolton” and “Casey” have been analyzed and criticized in legal cases and scholarly analyses throughout the half-century since Roe reversed abortion laws in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
After granting judicial review in a Mississippi case known as “Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization,” the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on June 24, 2022.
The majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito said that the U.S. Constitution “does not confer a right to abortion.”
The Court majority further ruled that “the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/text-from-supreme-court-ruling-overturning-roe-v-wade/article_08a60c90-f41d-11ec-9b9e-a36a9b12e923.html )
The state Supreme Court has, in the matter of a few weeks, erected barriers to regulation of abortion unintended in the U.S. Constitution and federal precedent, and without foundation in state constitutional provisions and underlying statutory law.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel adapted the beginning of this story from a press release transmitted by the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma. The addendum is adapted from McGuigan’s summary of modern abortion law since the 1970s. For background stories and commentaries on these and other areas of legal policy in America and in Oklahoma, search these archives: city-sentinel.com . The City Sentinel – Oklahoma City is a locally-owned newspaper based in Oklahoma City. It is part of The Sentinel Group.
