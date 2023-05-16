Oklahoma City – On Monday, May 15, Oklahoma House and Senate leaders announced an agreement on new education funding which proposes notable increases for public schools, teacher salaries, and paves the way for final approval of the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act passed last month by the legislature.
The Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City and Most Rev. David Konderla, Bishop of Tulsa, issued the following statement praising the agreement:
“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to House and Senate leaders for working tirelessly to arrive at a final compromise that expands educational opportunities for Oklahoma’s families. The legislature’s agreement offers essential and historic levels of funding for both public and private schools.
"Oklahoma’s parents soon will have the option to send their children to the school that best meets their educational needs, free from arbitrary geographical constraints. This new funding package will help bring more quality education to all children, especially those who are under-served in our state.”
In a good budget year, something for every element of Oklahoma Common Education
The accord was reached after weeks of negotiations between the House and Senate, highlighted in back-and-forth of press releases concerning both spending issues for government-run schools and expansion of parental choice in education and other "choice" provisions.
There were also disagreements over exact provisions in competing measure over some pay hikes for teachers -- across-the-board hikes versus boosts for the best classroom teachers.
The landmark school choice measure -- House Bill 1934 -- before the chief executive of the state is part of a broader agreement that includes public school funding hikes, higher teacher salaries in government-run schools and the aforementioned Tax Credit Act.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/education/oklahoma-legislature-to-send-landmark-school-choice-legislation-to-governor-kevin-stitt/article_5b9adfd6-f36b-11ed-808f-cf5fdbf08fde.html )
Governor Kevin Stitt seems likely to enact the mix of new laws with his signature.
Stitt had vetoed a variety of unrelated proposals -- expecting some of those to be reversed -- saying he wanted a school choice bill on his desk before the end of the session (May 26 or earlier), a move aimed at encouraging the Senate to accept House provisions.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/education/after-nixing-20-bills-oklahoma-governor-kevin-stitt-promises-to-veto-any-and-all-legislation/article_0d8e01b2-e5e0-11ed-bd49-53f1413bcf66.html )
Note: For this posting, Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel expanded upon a press release from the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma. He added a sketch of earlier arguments among the Republican legislative majority in both House and Senate, and the clash of visions between leaders of the two chambers at the Capitol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.