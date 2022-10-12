The sailors — from Spain and other nations — grew restless after a month of sailing to the west. They only continued the voyage because they could see for themselves what the Italian captain kept pointing out: there were birds in the sky, and bits of wood floating on the surface of the sea. At last – at about 2 a.m. on Friday, October 12, 1492 — they saw land.
The world changed.
The motivations of the man known later as “Admiral of the Ocean Blue” were as complex as those of any seafarer of that day. Described as a well-built man who was taller than most, he had blue eyes and reddish hair.
He went to sea as a boy, even surviving one shipwreck. Certainly, he had a desire for personal fortune, a more comfortable place in life for himself and his kin.
Christopher Columbus could be unfair or capricious in a given moment, yet friends and family found him forgiving and open-hearted the next. A better man than most, he was profoundly committed to the Roman Catholic faith, and felt compelled to carry the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the unconverted.
He did that, in the course of exploring uncharted oceans and lands.
Columbus and his men landed on what he would name San Salvador (Holy Savior), claiming it for his Spanish sponsors, King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella. Yes, the course of human history had changed.
Did it change for the better? Real men and women do not fit the caricatures we make of them, good or bad. For a long time, Columbus got largely uncritical press and the praise of historians. Then, in the years before the 500th anniversary of his epic voyage, a negative re-interpretation of history accelerated.
Ben Carson admires Christopher Columbus
In a recent email, Dr. Ben Carson – secretary of Housing and Urban Development during the Trump Administration – wrote proudly from his new perch as Founder and Chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute
His email said: “With Columbus Day approaching next week, I wanted to make sure you have seen the Christopher Columbus episode of our cartoon series. … Star Spangled Adventures is a special project of Little Patriots, our new educational curriculum designed to teach kids facts, not opinions or ideology.
“Using animated videos, interactive lessons, and engaging activities, Little Patriots grounds our children in American civics and values. It shows our children how sacred principles have guided our nation throughout its history.
“Little Patriots teaches children how our nation’s cornerstones — Faith, Liberty, Community, and Life — are what have made the United States the world’s unprecedented leader in providing freedom and opportunity for all.
“If we do not teach our children true history about our tremendous nation and that our fellow citizens are compatriots and not enemies, we will surely perish.
“That’s why we are so passionate about our Little Patriots program, and why I’ve been on the road visiting schools around the country to share these cartoons and curriculum with children, educators, parents, and grandparents.
“The more families that learn about our FREE Little Patriots resources, the more progress we can make towards instilling patriotic values in our country’s youth.
“Perhaps you know someone who is an educator or homeschooler who could benefit from our entertaining, educational materials that teach kids about Christopher Columbus and the meaning of Columbus Day. If so, I hope you’ll share it with them.
“I really think you’ll enjoy this episode; take a moment to watch it here:
(https://littlepatriotslearning.com/program/star-spangled/?utm_campaign=columbus_day&utm_source=housefile&utm_medium=email&utm_content=em1 )”
As he requested, I have now shared it.
Donald Trump gave Columbus an enthusiastic ‘thumbs up’ in 2020 Proclamation
Dr. Carson worked for a guy who was largely uncritical of Columbus. Then-President Donald Trump, in his 2020 Columbus Day proclamation, said:
"When Christopher Columbus and his crew sailed across the Atlantic Ocean on the Niña, Pinta, and Santa María it marked the beginning of a new era in human history. For Italian Americans, Christopher Columbus represents one of the first of many immeasurable contributions of Italy to American history. As a native of Genoa, Columbus inspired early immigrants to carry forth their rich Italian heritage to the New World.
“Today, the United States benefits from the warmth and generosity of nearly 17 million Italian Americans, whose love of family and country strengthen the fabric of our Nation. For our beautiful Italian American communities — and Americans of every background –Columbus remains a legendary figure.
"Sadly, in recent years, radical activists have sought to undermine Christopher Columbus’s legacy. These extremists seek to replace discussion of his vast contributions with talk of failings, his discoveries with atrocities, and his achievements with transgressions. Rather than learn from our history, this radical ideology and its adherents seek to revise it, deprive it of any splendor, and mark it as inherently sinister. They seek to squash any dissent from their orthodoxy. We must not give in to these tactics or consent to such a bleak view of our history. We must teach future generations about our storied heritage, starting with the protection of monuments to our intrepid heroes like Columbus."
Biden’s 2022 Columbus Day proclamation reflects the input of Italian-Americans
After seeming to join the Columbus-bashers, President Joe Biden heard from Italian-Americans. Lots of them. Their input was reflected in his 2022 Columbus Day proclamation, issued last week:
"In 1492, Christopher Columbus sailed from the Spanish port of Palos de la Frontera on behalf of Queen Isabella I and King Ferdinand II, but his roots trace back to Genoa, Italy. The story of his journey remains a source of pride for many Italian Americans whose families also crossed the Atlantic. His voyage inspired many others to follow and ultimately contributed to the founding of America, which has been a beacon for immigrants across the world."
Today, negative interpretations of Columbus and his role in history are pervasive, but cultural history is always a work in progress.
With an often anachronistic and misplaced sense of moral superiority, modern critics look back through a distorted lens at the adventurer who led three ships across the Atlantic 523 years ago. They assign to a courageous, daring sailor responsibility for what they deem the deficiencies of Western society and Christian-influenced culture.
Some now denigrate his life’s work as bringing only misery and exploitation to “the New World,” as the Europeans called it. There’s no doubt that colonial administration — both his and that of those who followed — fell well short of standards the Carpenter of Nazareth had set 15 centuries before.
But the malevolent and vicious figure portrayed in many modern renderings is a work of a fiction, virtually unrecognizable as the noble man of grit and honor — Christopher, the “Christ-bearer” — known to his contemporaries.
To be sure, he was as human as any one of us. No plaster saint, he was a brilliant navigator who in later trips cut the time of his Atlantic crossing to 20 days. Columbus was, arguably, a lousy colonial administrator. Perhaps to his credit, he was an even worse politician, rarely able to counter his enemies in royal court or Spanish colonial intrigue.
Some forget the context of the military actions he faced, or guided. A friend to Guacanagari, chief of the peaceful natives he first encountered, Columbus responded with force when the Caribs, considered cannibals by other tribes in the region, attacked his men. He could not prevent the start of centuries of violence between Europeans and those who lived in the regions he explored.
After Isabella’s death, he suffered isolation and ridicule in the nation he had served. After that, his health collapsed, and he retired to Valladolid in Spain.
As his final hours approached in 1506, only his brothers, two sons and a few friends were in attendance. His decline in power and political influence, and his death in poverty and temporal disgrace, serve to remind us of an ancient Roman warning often recalled in the modern era by Gen. George S. Patton: “All glory is fleeting.”
In an unforgettable moment of historical drama, at the end Christopher Columbus insisted that the chains once slapped upon him by an imperial administrator be buried with him. He died as he had lived, praying for grace and strength.
In the life of Columbus, we see a cycle of abject poverty and hard work, glorious success and shocking failure, clarity of purpose and collapse of vision.
For this and more, it is Columbus, not his harshest critics, whose place in history is assured.
Columbus set out to achieve great things, but had no idea how much his life’s work would transform the earth. He is a model — not necessarily of saintliness, but of a moral and personal courage that is not only missed in the modern age, but actively opposed and denigrated.
Long after the death of the Admiral of the Ocean Blue, Sir J. Stevens observed: “Every man has in himself a continent of undiscovered character. Happy is he who acts the Columbus to his own soul.”
Controversy, Columbus and Carson
The beat of contention and controversy about many things continues, even seeming to intensify as Election Day 2022 nears. As one not at home in either major political party, I am drawn to admire a man like Ben Carson, whose own life story is an amazing affirmation of the possibilities and hopes we once deemed "the American dream."
In a confused and conflicted time -- where one week's conqueror is the next's week's cancel culture target, Dr. Ben Carson seems to me a "Columbus to his own soul."
Confident and self-assured, still developing his mind, and comforting in word and action, Carson is a comfort for people like me.
Note: Patrick B. McGuigan has covered communities of faith, religious freedom and related issues frequenlty over the past decades. He is past Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus Oklahoma Council No. 1038.
