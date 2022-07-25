Oklahoma businesswoman Carol Hefner’s role in chairing the Inaugural Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame Gala in April led to her being tapped as a keynoter for the National Association of Commissioners on Women in Reno, Nevada.
Thanks to ‘Zoom’ technology, she is slated to address attendees at conference at the conference in Reno on Monday (July 25).
In an exchange of emails with The Oklahoma City Sentinel, Hefner noted this year’s Women’s Hall of Fame Gala in Oklahoma City married “three awards into one. We have always celebrated our honorees at three separate afternoon Tea events but wished to achieve a greater focus and bring awareness of our Commission to the state. Hosting an annual event of this stature also will give us the ability to raise funds to establish a permanent Women’s Hall of Fame exhibit.”
Hefner said she was “honored to address the Convention, attended by Commissioners and State’s directors from across the U.S. and North America to elevate women in their advancements and achievements so we can inspire future generations to reach for their dreams and fulfill their God-given talents and gifts.”
As reported previously in The Oklahoma City Sentinel, the Women’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Oklahoma City honored 8 outstanding women from across the state: Anna Belle Wiedemann, Sue Ann Arnall, Roseline Nsikak, Kayse Shrum, Janice Dobbs, Wanda Jackson, and Carleen Burger and (posthumously) Betty McElderry.
( https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/oklahoma-womens-hall-of-fame-inductees-are-named-april-29-gala-scheduled/article_24e90322-a9e4-11ec-becf-ef8d1d548100.html )
At the Oklahoma event, the Guardian Award was presented to legislators Daniel Pae and Darrell Weaver. The Kate Barnard Award honorees were Secretary Blayne Arthur and Judge Cindy Truong.
Recently, Marydith Tuitt, 2022 president of the National Association of Commission for Women, wrote Hefner to thank her “for agreeing to serve as a presenter during our 52nd annual conference.” The theme for the national event, running through week’s end, is “This is Our Time: Leadership, Advocacy and Self-Care,” and Hefner’s topic is “Creating a successful Women’s Hall of Fame Gala.”
The gathering is slated at the Atlantis Casino Resort in Reno, Nevada. It began yesterday and runs through Thursday.
Hefner stayed close to home for a morning business meeting at which she a Commercial Realtor for her company during a key negotiation.
Even for those accompanied to multi-tasking, it’s hard to be two places at once, but busy women these days can (sometimes) do it. Hefner is ‘zooming’ to Reno and taking care of business at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.