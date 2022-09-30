Oklahoma parents, especially those with children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, have long known that there is a caregiving crisis in our state and across the nation. Lately the signs are even more glaring that we have a major problem in Oklahoma.
In September, Oklahoma Human Services began offering Child Care Desert Startup grants. The state agency reports 34 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are considered child care deserts, areas with significant need for child care. Childcare for those with disabilities and special health care needs is even harder to come by, which often results in the parents leaving the workforce to care for their children.
The pandemic has highlighted the real cost of unpaid caregiving, prompting new conversations about affordable care and proper compensation. The topic was also the feature for a Washington Post live presentation. The conversation is also heating up in Oklahoma as funding is now available to serve Oklahoma’s 13-year-long developmental disability services waiting list.
This past session the State Legislature appropriated historic funding to provide the services and supports that would help an estimated 5,100 Oklahomans with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live the life they want in the communities they choose. While the funding is available now, the staffing to provide those supports and services is not.
The legislature’s investment included a 25% provider rate increase, which does amount to a bump in pay for direct support staff, but disability advocates say it is not enough. There is no real strategy in Oklahoma to recruit and retain the staff needed to serve the thousands of Oklahomans expected to come off the waiting list over the next two years.
Prior to available funding for the waiting list, Oklahoma families already receiving waiver services struggled to find services due to a direct care staffing shortage. While a pay increase may encourage some already in the role to stay a little longer, critics believe it does little to draw more into the disability support service industry.
Oklahoma caregivers are not alone. An estimated 16.8 million people in America are caring for a child with disabilities or complex medical needs. November is National Family Caregivers Month, which is another important opportunity to continue the conversation. Oklahoma families will inevitably be the ones continuing to caring for their loved ones with developmental disabilities due to the direct care workforce shortage. Many parents of children with complex medical needs face the same situation now due to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s recent efforts to deny and reduce hours for private duty nursing to hundreds of kids on SoonerCare.
Disability rights advocacy organization The Arc of Oklahoma plans to address the caregiving crisis further at its 70th anniversary kickoff event that includes a private screening of “Unseen: How We’re Failing Parent Caregivers & Why It Matters,” a new documentary that takes a candid look at the challenges of parent caregivers.
The film follows a blended family with 8 children, including Lucas, who has profound disabilities requiring total care. Their situation has gotten more and more challenging as Lucas gets older and stronger. With limited resources and support, caregiving takes a toll on their physical and mental health.
It is a common story among Oklahoma parent caregivers. too.
“Unseen” documents the isolation, uncertainty about the future, lack of options, and how a never-ending daily to-do list means the role of caregiver overpowers nearly every other facet of life. Video diaries from diverse caregivers featured in the film illustrate this universality, while interviews with mental health experts and policy advocates provide a broader view on the societal impacts.
The Arc’s screening event on November 10 in Tulsa will also include a panel discussion with leaders and families to talk about the need for additional resources and supports for parent caregivers. This conversation is long overdue in Oklahoma and big solutions are needed now more than ever.
Note: A long-time columnist for The Oklahoma City Sentinel, Ellyn Hefner is the Democratic candidate in State House District 87.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.