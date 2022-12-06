The candidate filing period for the Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education District 6 seat is now open.
The district 6 board seat is currently filled by the Honorable Gloria Torres.
Anyone interested in filing for this seat should do so at the Oklahoma County Election Board no later than Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 5 p.m. That is TOMORROW.
Schools represented in district 6 include: US Grant High School, Jefferson Middle School, Arthur Elementary, Coolidge Elementary, Esperanza Elementary, Fillmore Elementary, Heronville Elementary, Hillcrest Elementary, Prairie Queen Elementary, Southern Hills Elementary and Van Buren Elementary.
More information is available here: https://www.okcps.org/Page/7975
Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education Seat Election Timeline
December 5, 2022 - Beginning of the candidate filing period
December 7, 2022 - Filing period closes at 5 p.m.
February 14, 2023 - Primary Election - shall be on the ballot only if three or more candidates file
April 4, 2023 - General Election
