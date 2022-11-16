Candidates may file December 5-7 to run for the Oklahoma City Council seats in Wards 2, 5, 6 and 8, with voting in the primary election set for February 14, according to a government press release circulated to journalists on Wednesday, November 16.
The nonpartisan election will decide who represents those Wards on the Council for the next four-year term. See a Ward map at okc.gov/WardMap.
How the election proceeds in each Ward depends on the number of candidates:
* If only one qualified candidate files to run, that candidate is automatically elected to office.
* If two qualified candidates file to run, the winner of the primary election on Feb. 14 is elected to office.
* If three or more qualified candidates file to run, the primary election on Feb. 14 determines whether a runoff on April 4 is necessary.
If a candidate earns more than half of the votes on Feb. 14, he or she is elected to office. No runoff is necessary in that case. If no candidate earns more than half of the votes on Feb. 14, the two candidates with the most votes advance to the April 4 runoff. The runoff winner of a runoff (if needed) would be elected to office.
The City Council has nine members: the Mayor, who is elected citywide, and one member from each of Oklahoma City’s eight Wards.
They serve part-time at the head of the City’s Council-Manager form of government.
The Mayor’s annual salary is $24,000, and each Council member’s annual salary is $12,000.
All voters in Wards 2, 5, 6, and 8 will be eligible to vote in the election.
Candidate Information
Candidates for Oklahoma City Council must be:
* a U.S. citizen.
* at least 21 years old.
* a resident of, and registered voter in, the Ward in which they are running for at least one year before the election.
Candidates are required to file their declaration of candidacy and filing fee or a petition signed by 500 registered voters with the Oklahoma County Election Board, 4201 N Lincoln Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73105-5210, (405) 713-1515.
Candidates may file their statement of organization for a campaign committee with the City Clerk anytime. However, it must be filed within 10 days after the candidate accepted or spent more than $1,000 for their campaign. A statement of organization is not needed if the candidate does not accept or spend more than $1,000.
Candidates may call the City Clerk at (405) 297-2397, email cityclerk@okc.gov or visit the election page on okc.gov for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.