Canadian County Commissioners will not be funding the jail restoration, according to the results of a meeting on August 7, 2023.
The high costs associated with the renovation and the better use of taxpayer money after a review of two bid proposals from a roofing contractors and construction companies has estimated a restoration and stabilization would carry a price tag of around $550,000.
The project would have included replacing the roof, shoring up the structure, restoring the exterior, along with sheathing, masonry repairs and sanitation clean up. The hope would be to restore the building but even with those completed the building could still not be opened to the public.
All three county commissioners voted against spending the funds but opted to salvage existing building materials and move ahead with plans to build a tribute plaza or public courtyard.
Even though the 100-year-old historic building is listed on the national registry of historic places and has a lot of value, leaders opted to protect taxpayer funds.
