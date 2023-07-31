OKLAHOMA CITY - Calm Waters Center for Children and Families will host its annual benefit breakfast, Ripples of Hope, on Thursday, August 3, from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. at the Will Rogers Theatre, 4322 N. Western Avenue in Oklahoma City. Calm Waters is the only grief center in Central Oklahoma offering free grief support services to children and families.
Calm Waters serves thousands of children in grief each year, many of whom are grieving the loss of a parent or sibling.
According to the press release, an estimated 1 of 11 children in the US will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18. But in Oklahoma, the impact is severe, especially for Black or African American children, the release states. One in nine children from that population will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18.
When Midwest City resident Shannon Hazen’s daughter, Kirstin, was kidnapped in 1997, it was the start of a horrible journey of unanswered questions and dead ends. Twenty years later, it was discovered that the family’s long-time neighbor had taken and murdered the eight-year-old girl.
Shannon’s journey has been tumultuous and frustrating, but she has found hope through her grief and meaning in her trauma. This fall at Calm Waters, Shannon will be facilitating s grief support groups for other adults who have lost a loved one to homicide.
As the event’s keynote speaker, Shannon Hazen will be sharing her story for the first time publicly in efforts to raise money and awareness for Calm Waters.
“We are incredibly honored to have Shannon as the keynote speaker for our benefit breakfast. We know her story will strike a chord with those who attend,” said Erin Engelke, Calm Waters Executive Director. “She and her family have experienced tremendous loss in their lives and, as a result, understand the importance of other children and families receiving help through Calm Waters free grief support programs.”
Oklahoma’s First Lady, Sarah Stitt, will provide the welcome address at the breakfast event. Former Secretary of Human Services, Justin Brown, will emcee the event.
Carr and Carr Attorneys are the presenting sponsor for Ripples of Hope. Additional event sponsors include Bank of Oklahoma, BancFirst, Armstrong International Cultural Foundation, OG&E, Love’s and Rainbolt Family Foundation.
All proceeds from Ripples of Hope will benefit Calm Waters, which provides free grief support services for children and families on their grief journey caused by death, divorce or other significant loss.
Since beginning in 1992, Calm Waters has served more than 65,000 individuals across the Greater OKC Metro Area through their Center and School Support Groups. For more information about Calm Waters and their services, visit calmwaters.org.
Individual tickets are available for $50 each and sponsorship levels range from $250-$5,000. To purchase tickets, visit calmwaters.org/events/ripples-of-hope or call 405-841-4800.
