OKLAHOMA CITY – Calm Waters Center for Children and Families has obtained licensure through the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and is accepting new SoonerCare clients. The counseling clinic, located at the Calm Waters Center at 501 N. Walker, Suite 140 in Oklahoma City, will provide private grief-focused therapy to children and adults.
Calm Waters is the only grief center in Oklahoma City offering grief support services to the entire family
The counseling clinic strives to provide accessible mental health care to underserved populations. There are an estimated 1.4 million Oklahomans insured by SoonerCare. Calm Waters is the only grief-focused counseling clinic in central Oklahoma. The clinical team serves children, adults, couples and families.
“Families with Soonercare are often facing many other stressors and barriers in accessing services, which is why we at Calm Waters are doing everything we can to alleviate as many of those barriers as possible,” said Executive Director Erin Engelke.
“By accepting their insurance they are able to receive mental health services at no cost or very low cost by utilizing their Soonercare benefits,” Engelke added.
For adults, there is a great need for grief-focused mental health services to address traumatic loss before it creates lifelong chronic physical or mental health issues, Engelke noted.
In addition, 1 in 11 Oklahoman children will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18, and require mental-health support to learn coping skills that will help as they grow up through their grief.
“There is a growing trend of long wait lists and wait times to be seen for counseling services in the state,” said Clinical Director Heather Gaglio, LMFT. “On top of that, more and more therapists in the area opt out of accepting insurance. We recognize the additional barriers this places on individuals and families who are desperately trying to get their family help.”
SoonerCare (Oklahoma Medicaid) is a health coverage program jointly funded by the federal and state government. This program helps pay some or all medical bills for many people who can't afford them. The Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) is the state agency that administers the program and determines financial eligibility for the program.
Calm Waters first began accepting clients for grief counseling in 2018. By June 2023, the agency predicts to have served 550 counseling clients over one twelve-month period. Thanks to recent funding from the Love Meyer Family Foundation, the HJ and Anne Meyer Counseling Clinic has expanded. This expansion was accompanied by approval from the state of Oklahoma to accept SoonerCare clients.
For those seeking counseling services but are not insured by SoonerCare, Calm Waters accepts BlueCross and Blue Shield, Healthcare Highway, and private-pay on a sliding scale fee structure.
SoonerCare insured individuals interested in private grief-counseling should visit calmwaters.org /our-services/counseling-and-consultation to learn more and begin treatment.
Calm Waters Center for Children and Families provides free grief support services for children and families on their grief journey caused by death, divorce or other significant loss.
Since beginning in 1992, Calm Waters has served more than 60,000 individuals across the Greater OKC Metro Area through their Center and School Support Groups.
For more information about Calm Waters and their services, visit Calmwaters.org or call 405-841-4800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.