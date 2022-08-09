OKLAHOMA CITY - Calm Waters Center for Children and Families, a nonprofit providing free grief support services to children and families on their grief journey in Oklahoma City, has announced it will host its annual benefit breakfast, Ripples of Hope, on Thursday, August 25, from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. at the Will Rogers Theatre, 4322 N. Western Avenue, in Oklahoma City.
The event will feature keynote speaker, Anthony Robinson, whose parents died in a tragic and widely publicized murder-suicide when he was seven years old. Anthony was adopted by his aunt and uncle, who brought him and his sister into their home.
Miss Oklahoma 2021 Ashleigh Robinson, Anthony’s cousin and adopted sister, will emcee the breakfast event, which will also feature guest speaker Gene Rainbolt, founder of BancFirst and founding director of Calm Waters in 1992.
“We are incredibly honored to have Anthony as the keynote speaker for our inaugural benefit breakfast and know his story will strike a chord with those who attend,” said Erin Engelke, Calm Waters Executive Director.
“He and his family have experienced tremendous loss in their lives and, as a result, understand the important of other children and families receiving help through Calm Waters free grief support programs,” Engelke added.
Event sponsors include Bank of Oklahoma, Kimray, OG&E, Charlotte Lankard, Jeff and Ashley Perkins, HSPG & Associates and Matt Ralls.
All proceeds from Ripples of Hope will benefit Calm Waters, which provides free grief support services for children and families on their grief journey caused by death, divorce or other significant loss.
Individual tickets are available for $50 each and sponsorship levels range from $250-$5,000. To purchase tickets and sponsorships, click here or call 405-841-4800.
Calm Waters also has announced three new members to the Board of Directors.
New board member Megan Ellis, Director of Communications at the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center, has served the Oklahoma nonprofit and education communities since 2008. As an alumnae of Harvard Graduate School of Education, Megan has impacted the lives of under-resourced children through multiple positions and initiatives with The Academy for Global Citizenship. the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Greater Oklahoma, and the Oklahoma Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs.
Megan will serve on the Program Committee, Development Committee and Marketing Committee with Calm Waters.
Also joining the board is Molly Ross Fuhrman, LPC, Executive Director for INTEGRIS James L. Hall, Jr. Center for Mind, Body and Spirit. Ross is a Licensed Professional Counselor with 18 years of experience counseling and mental health programming. With a resume of community involvement, including co-chairing the Tatas and Tinis in 2022 and Red Tie Night Gala Co-Chair in 2017, and board service for Bishop McGuinness Alumni Committee, Harn Homestead and Oklahoma Project Woman, Ross is eager to continue in her philanthropic efforts with Calm Waters.
The Calm Waters Board of Directors also welcomes Shyla Slay. Slay’s efforts have been most noted at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, Christ the King Catholic Church, Christ the King Catholic School, and the Junior League of Oklahoma City. She has served on multiple committees promoting and advocating for literacy in the metro.
“We have a strong team at Calm Waters, led by an immensely talented slate of officers and board,” said Engelke. “We are pleased to welcome Megan, Molly and Shyla as our newest board members and are excited to expand Calm Waters with their expertise and passion.”
Additional board members are: Amanda Miller (Chair), INTEGRIS; Kendra Barnes, Arvest Bank; Paula Barrington, Bank of Oklahoma Financial; Catherine Divis, Schnake, Turnbo and Frank; Travis Hartfield, Oklahoma State University; Peter Hollifield, BKD Advisors; Brad Lemon, Ascent Resources; Dan Martel, Oklahoma City Community Foundation; Ashley Perkins, Cox Business; Kevin Sonntag, Dale Rogers Training Center; Belinda Willis, Bank of Oklahoma Private Wealth.
The new board members began their terms in summer 2022 and will serve a three year term for the organization.
For more information, visit Calmwaters.org or call 405-841-4800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.