Brown's Bakery a historic midtown Oklahoma City staple will close its doors on July 8th after 77 years of selling smile inducing confectionaries.
The full-service bakery first opened its doors in 1946. Bill Brown's parents started it all and survived many years and after the "great depression" became known as a staple for dry goods for those in the community.
Over the years the customers came and were satisfied with all the delicious donuts, sticky buns, apple fritters, cakes, croissants, and many other pastries. The continuing testimonials show the love for Browns.
The owners indicated it was time to retire.
The well-known Bakery has always been known as the best and never shied away from helping the community.
The bakery will host a farewell party just before they close their doors for the last time. Browns is located at 1100 N. Walker Avenue.
