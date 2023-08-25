Oklahoma City -- Brightmusic has rescheduled the June 15 summer festival concert “Youthful Brilliance" to Sunday, September 3 at 3:30 pm in First Baptist Church.
The concert features works by composers known for their virtuosity in youth: Poulenc, Beethoven, and Joseph Miroslav Weber.
Because the festival was themed “Scenes from Childhood”, Brightmusic is extending the $20 single ticket price to cover all families with young children. Brightmusic will honor previous season/festival passes for this Sept. 3 rescheduled concert.
Looking ahead, the 2023-2024 Brightmusic Season Overview
Concert 1, September 19 -- Music for Mallets, Bows and Reeds, features guest percussionist John Kilkenny in a evening of music for percussion keyboard, string and wind instruments, along with a small collection of instruments you have probably neither seen nor heard before.
Concert 2, November 14 -- Fantasy for Clarinets. Guest clarinetist Daniel Gilbert joins the ensemble in works by Mendelssohn, Mozart and Martinů and a work by Christopher Theofanidis for two clarinets and string quartet commissioned by Brightmusic.
Concert 3, January 23 -- Masterworks for Winds includes five wind quintets, including one of Maurice Ravel’s most popular works, Le Tombeau de Couperin, arranged for wind quintet. Rounding out the evening are works by Amy Beach, Samuel Barber, Kazimierz Machala and Max Reger.
Concert 4, March 5 -- The Art of the Piano Trio, presents a work by Franz Joseph Haydn, his Piano Trio in G Major XV:25, Gypsy, as well as a trio by African American composer David Baker and Czech composer Bedřich Smetana.
Concert 5, April 30 -- Romantic Moods, offers music of great Romantic composers, among them Antonín Dvořák, a Czech composer who helped American composers find the American sound, and one of the last of the great romantics, Sergei Rachmaninoff.
Brightmusic’s four-concert Summer Chamber Music Festival will be presented in June. The program will be announced later in the season.
Season Pass Subscriptions save time and money and are available at brightmusic.org/passes, with savings over single ticket prices and not having to stand in line for a ticket. The season pass is $125, a savings of $55 over single ticket prices, and will admit you to all five regular-season concerts and the four-concert Summer Festival. That comes out to $13.89 per concert,
Venue and Parking: The ensemble will perform its entire 2023-24 season in the sanctuary of the beautiful and spacious First Baptist Church at 1201 N Robinson in midtown Oklahoma City. Free parking is available north and southwest of the building.
Handicap Access is available through the door under the awning on the south side of the building. The elevator is just inside, around the corner to the left. Go up one level to the Sanctuary.
How can you help Brightmusic continue to bring you the world’s greatest chamber music? With your “over and above” contribution (tax deductible in excess of the cost of a season pass) you can partner with the Brightmusic musicians in our mission to present chamber music to Central Oklahoma. This also helps us to keep our ticket prices affordable for all and allows us to offer free admission to students and active-duty military personnel.
