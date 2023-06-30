Tulsa, Oklahoma –- For rural Oklahoma residents who want to pursue a bachelor’s or master’s degree program and remain in their hometowns, distance barriers, time, and cost may keep them from reaching their educational goals.
To help overcome these barriers, Western Governors University (WGU) is offering two scholarship programs for new and returning students.
The Learn Where You Live Scholarship is valued at up to $3,000 and awarded at $750 per six-month term for up to four terms and is available to new and returning students living in rural areas. The U.S. Census Bureau defines rural communities with approximately 2,500 or fewer people, and in Oklahoma, about 37 percent, or 1.5 million, reside in rural communities.
(https://www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/general/rural.html?refer_id=143992 )
In addition, for those rural Oklahomans who live in a T-mobile service area for internet service, WGU offers the Online Access Scholarship, which provides students with a laptop, internet service, and a webcam to pursue their education studies.
According to the Federal Communication Commission (FCC), approximately 93 percent of Oklahomans have broadband access. With recent funding from the federal government for broadband projects across the state, broadband will extend to more areas of the state so residents can access WGU’s more than 65 online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in business, IT, education, and healthcare.
(https://www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/general/online-access.html )
“WGU recognizes the impact that completing a degree program can have on families, communities, and individuals,” said Linda Battles, WGU Regional Vice President, South.
“For many Oklahomans, driving an hour or more to a college campus is not feasible, especially if they have work and family obligations. That’s why WGU is doing what we can to remove the barriers of distance, time, and cost with our online, competency-based model that lets students log in whenever and wherever they have internet access.”
WGU tuition is around $4,000 per six-month term for most undergraduate degree programs, and students can accelerate at their own pace. Each student is assigned a program mentor from their field of study who will work with them from day one to graduation.
In Oklahoma, WGU serves nearly 1,300 students and has 2,000 alumni.
With more than 65 online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in business, IT, education, and healthcare, students can accelerate at their preferred pace toward a bachelor’s or master’s degree in an in-demand, workforce-aligned field. According to Lightcast, described as “a global leader in labor market analytics,” using current real-time labor market data, they found more than 20,300 in demand and open positions available for rural regions of the state, with healthcare and manufacturing roles leading the job list.
Both scholarship application deadlines are December 31, and more information is available at www.wgu.edu/learnwhereyoulive and www.wgu.edu/access.
Notes: Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission “to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, non-profit Western Governors University now serves more than 146,000 students nationwide and has more than 327,000 graduates from all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation’s leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 25 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today’s rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at wgu.edu and wgu.edu/impact.” Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel adapted this for posting, drawning from a press release trtransmitted by Kathy Koza, Regional Manager, Communication for WGU.
