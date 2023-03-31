Oklahoma City, Oklahoma -- About 3 p.m., firefighters working in and around Oklahoma City, in a Facebook post, said colleagues were battling a major fire. They encouraged local residents to “Evacuate the area between Hefner/122nd from Eastern to I-35 please!!! This fire is rapidly spreading. Be cautious and drive slowly through the smoke.”
 
Around 2 p.m. firefighters on the scene had previously posted this note: "Firefighters are working a large wildfire near the 1000 block of East Hefner. Please be aware!!! This fire is spreading Northeast quickly. Also, be aware of many fire trucks in the area. Firefighters are working hard to extinguish the flames."
 
Around 3:20 p.m., reporter Darla Shelden reported that traffic on Interstate-35 was being diverted away from the area. I-35 was closed north of the I-35 and Interstate-44 interchange.
 
Some buses of students from Stillwater Christian School -- headed home from a visit to the Oklahoma City Zoo -- were diverted away from the area in early afternoon, after only one bus got past the fire area on the way home.
 
Patrons of the school asked a reporter for The City Sentinel to encourage prayers for travel- and diversion-safety for the children and their teachers/chaperones, and to ask God’s protection for firefighters and other first responders on the scne.e
 
Around 325 p.m. on Friday, the Fire Department posted a facebook message: "Evacuate the area between Hefner/122nd from Eastern to I-35 please!!! This fire is rapidly spreading. Be cautious and drive slowly through the smoke."
 
City-area first responders had prepared for the battle all day.
Lasts night the National Weather Service issued high wind and red flag warnings, warning of a “severe threat to life or property.” alerts went into effect at 10 a.m. Friday morning and are predicted to stay in place until 10 p.m. tonight.
 
The situation was described this way: “Rapid warming and drying on Friday behind a dryline, combined with strong wind gusts, will lead to critical to extremely critical fire weather. By, parishioners at Corpus Christi Catholic Church for a Lenten meal startled by winds so high that they were “singing” around the rectory building.
 
A reporter walking to his vehicle after that event was nearly blown over by the wind gusts moving from the southwest to the northeast – as had been predicted.
 
THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING.
 
 
 
 
 
 
2

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.